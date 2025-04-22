Mahaveer Raghunathan To Lead Indian Charge With AF Corse In Italian GT C'ship

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) India's Mahaveer Raghunathan is set to represent the tricolour in one of Europe's most prestigious racing series, as he joins forces with AF Corse for the 2025 Italian Gran Turismo Championship.

The Chennai-born driver will compete in the Pro-Am class, sharing the Ferrari 296 GT3 (Car No. 51) with Italy's Lorenzo Ferrari across all eight rounds of the season. For the four endurance rounds, the duo will be joined by Riccardo Ponzio.

AF Corse, a name synonymous with Ferrari's GT racing success, is fielding a strong lineup this season. The team will run four Ferrari 296 GT3s in the Endurance Cup and one in the Sprint Cup. With the grid expanding from 30 to 36 cars this year - and an influx of talent from both the GT World Challenge and the FIA World Endurance Championship - the competition is expected to be tougher than ever.

Mahaveer, the only Indian on the 2025 grid, is embracing the challenge with optimism and determination.“I'm really excited to join AF Corse,” he said.“It's an honour to drive the Ferrari 296 GT3 with such a talented teammate. The Pro-Am class is highly competitive, but I'm ready to give it everything I've got. This season is going to be fierce, but I'm well-prepared to fight for wins.”

AF Corse's other entries include two Am-class cars - the No. 50 driven by Simon Mann, Christoph Ulrich and Edoardo Borelli, and No. 83 featuring Jason Ambrose, David McDonald and Francesco Castellacci. The No. 62 car, also in the Pro-Am category, will see Ibrahim Badawy, Leonardo Colavita and David Vidales behind the wheel.