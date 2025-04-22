Toxic Chemical Pollution Continues On Isle Of Man As Government Defends Unesco Conservation Status

MENAFN - The Conversation) The Isle of Man government has said it is“fully committed to environmental protection and transparency” regarding its Unesco biosphere status – despite admitting that legacy landfill sites are discharging hazardous chemical contaminants into the sea.

The Isle of Man is a self-governing island in the Irish Sea between the UK and and Ireland. It is not part of the UK or the European Union, but has the status of“crown dependency” with an independent administration. Its population of about 84,000 people are British citizens.

It is known as the home of TT motorbike racing , traditional smoked kippers a low tax economy , and the world's only “whole-nation” Unesco biosphere reserve . It boasts crystal clear waters, top-class dive sites and a thriving marine life.

The Isle of Man achieved this highly regarded status in 2016 on the basis of its marine habitats and sustainability strategies.

But polychlorinated biphenols (PCBs) – synthetic industrial chemicals once used to make electricals and other materials – continue to be released into the waterways and the sea.

Although the production of PCBs was banned globally in the 1980s, they still exist in many products, like electrical equipment, much of which lingers in landfills and so they continue to pose a risk to ocean health. Research has shown how legacy contaminants such as PCBs can be released from hundreds of thousands of coastal landfills across Europe – and the Isle of Man is no different.

Evidence has been accumulating for years about PCB discharges on the Isle of Man and much of it is on the government's own website .

For example, 4,000 tonnes of toxic silt from harbour dredging – which included PCBs and heavy metals was dumped in the Irish sea in 2014 . This“trial dump” was despite environmental and legal advice from its marine monitoring officer that this would be ignoring international agreements and would be damaging to the environment.

Then in 2015 – a time when it would have been putting together its Unesco application – the island government compiled a document, titled“the Peel Marina silt questions and answers” in which it discussed further toxic waste dumping options. It states:

That batch of 18,000 tonnes of contaminated silt , collected after harbour dredging in Peel harbour, was eventually moved to a sealed pit .

But it is the ongoing situation with legacy landfills which is seeing PCBs continuing to leach into the sea – a situation that the island government admits will not be entirely solved until the construction of a wastewater treatment plant (building is due to start on the plant in April 2025).

'A hidden gem'

The Isle of Man government leans heavily on its biosphere status across its tourism marketing and brands itself as “extraordinary” , a “hidden gem, an unexplored land, a biosphere nation” .

But despite its pledges of being a destination with a “fantastic seascape...and coastline” , contaminated leachate from decommissioned landfill continues to drain into the marine environment.

The Isle of Man applied for the biosphere reserve status in 2013 , which was awarded in 2016 based on the submission of a comprehensive 250-page nomination document . But there was no mention of toxic landfill leachate or the dumping of thousands of tonnes of contaminated harbour silt which later came to light.

The Isle of Man government told The Conversation that Unesco was aware of the discharges and that“biosphere status is not a hallmark of perfection”. It said its PCB discharges are in line with those of the UK.

But it raises the question of whether such pollution can be in line with the spirit of the biosphere status.

It is important to be clear that the Isle of Man is not unique in the British Islands in having managed disposal or unintentional discharges of legacy industrial wastes to the sea.

My team's research (Patrick Byrne's) documents thousands of coastal landfills in England and Wales, many of which discharge hazardous materials to the sea through leachates or erosion.

A Unesco biosphere reserve is not supposed to be perfect – almost nowhere is. But it should be a model for how we protect and sustainably manage our environment, including how we address legacy pollution. Why not highlight the issue of legacy industrial wastes as a challenge to be met?

The Isle of Man government rejects the idea that it misrepresented any of the facts around its environmental credentials.

But when The Conversation put the details to Unesco, it said it had not been made aware of previous dumping of toxic silt containing PCBs in 2014 and added that the first time the issue was raised with them was“in late 2023”.

A spokesperson said:“At the time of the nomination, the International Committee of the Unesco Biosphere Programme was not aware of this issue.”

The government told The Conversation it included“all information relevant for consideration by Unesco” when it made its application, but said certain discharges were not in the“zonation area” and that“nowhere is perfect”.

The major concern is about being open and honest with the public and Unesco about the environmental challenges and potential human health concerns associated with legacy pollutants like PCBs. It is entirely possible that the Isle of Man's Unesco status would still have been granted if Unesco had been fully aware about the dumping at sea.

Landfills

The Conversation spoke to Calum MacNeil , a freshwater scientist who worked for the Isle of Man government for 13 years. He now works for a research institute in New Zealand but has been flagging concerns about contamination from toxic silt. Together with his help, we spent months gathering all of the evidence, checking the facts and joining the dots between silt dredged from a harbour, landfills and sealed pits aimed at temporarily dealing with this legacy pollution.

On the Isle of Man, historic landfills dating back to the 1940s are unlined so they are not sealed. After heavy rain, pollutants can wash away and leach out into the surrounding environment.

One, called Raggatt landfill , is located 3.7 miles (6km) from the coast. It's the size of several football pitches and when it rains, leachate (the landfill's liquid discharge) that has been found to contain PCBs can “run off” the facility onto the nearby main road and the adjacent River Neb, eventually draining into the sea at Peel Bay.

According to a 2017 news report , the government stated that the leachate“does not pose a risk to people swimming in Peel Bay” because it's diluted by seawater. MacNeil insists that this is“a crucial admission” because he believes that the government cannot scientifically prove that any public exposure to PCB contamination is ever safe.

MacNeil said:“I feel there needs to be international scientific and legal scrutiny of all of this. I believe both Unesco and the UK government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) have a responsibility here as well given the international agreements involved and the biosphere designation. Given the biosphere status, surely the Isle of Man government should be acting not just to the letter of the law but in the spirit of the law.”

Regulations

While various international regulations govern levels of chemical contamination in leachate in and immediately around old landfills, the same rules do not apply to anything that is deliberately dumped or discharged directly into rivers or the sea.

Isle of Man legislation called the Water Pollution Act 1993 outlines that any discharge or dumping must abide by any and all relevant international agreements that apply to the Isle of Man.

MacNeil argues that the onus should be on the Isle of Man government to prove that any discharge of PCBs is legal under international agreements.

These include an agreement called Ospar (the Oslo-Paris convention for the protection of the marine environment for the north-east Atlantic) and the Basel convention which governs how nations, including the Isle of Man , should treat and dispose of hazardous waste in environmentally sound ways.

Tourism

Tourists and local residents swim all year round in bathing waters such as Peel Bay, and praise for this nation's marine conservation achievements is vast. Last summer, the Isle of Man was even nominated for the“most desirable island in Europe” travel award hosted by magazine Wanderlust.

With goals to grow annual visitor numbers to 500,000, a thriving ecotourism industry could contribute an estimated £520 million by 2032. According to the island's tourism agency, Visit Isle of Man , it aims to be“a leading British ecotourism destination that provides a range of opportunities for visitors to connect with our unique nature and wildlife”.

Contaminated silt was allegedly dredged from Peel harbour and dumped out at sea. Daniel Sztork/Shutterstock

But Peel is one of three beaches (technically designated as a non-bathing area) on the island to recently fail minimum standards for bathing waters “due to insufficient infrastructure” , according to the 2024 bathing water report from the Isle of Man's Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (Defa).

A desirable designation

A board is currently being formed to lead the ten-year periodic review (reaccreditation) of the island's Unesco status.

As one 2022 study explains, biosphere reserves are“learning sites for sustainable development”. Researchers point out that a coherent and holistic approach on the Isle of Man is not necessarily easy to achieve, in part because the biosphere is managed by one government department (Defa) with a remit for environment, food and agriculture, resulting in“age-old tensions between farming and conservation”.

The Isle of Man government's website states :“Our biosphere status encourages us to learn about and cherish what we have in the Isle of Man and safeguard it for the future by making good decisions, as individuals, as organisations and as an island. It tells potential new residents and visitors that we are a special place for people and nature and have a conscience.”

But without openly acknowledging the legacy pollution challenges, they are literally being buried for future generations. This ultimately undermines local, national, and international efforts to learn and move forward in a sustainable way, which is at the heart of the Unesco biosphere philosophy.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Man government said:

“The Isle of Man government remains fully committed to environmental protection and transparency regarding its Unesco Biosphere status. We reject any assertion that the government has acted to misrepresent environmental matters in its Unesco application.

"All relevant data and policies have been developed in line with scientific evidence and regulatory frameworks. The Isle of Man government conducts rigorous environmental monitoring, including assessments of water quality and potential contaminants, to ensure compliance with established safety standards.

"The Isle of Man has legacy landfill sites similar to those found in the UK, Europe and around the world which leach contaminants, including PCBs, into the marine environment. Details of PCB discharges from UK landfills can be found on the UK Pollutant Release and Transfer Register (PRTR ) data sets where the pollutant threshold below which data is not required to be submitted for PCBs in water is stated as 0.1kg.

"The level of PCBs entering the marine environment in the Isle of Man is slightly lower than the average throughout the Irish Sea as determined by sediment and biota samples.

"The leachate discharge from the historic Raggatt landfill, which closed in 1990, is planned to be discharged to Peel Wastewater Treatment Plant which has recently received planning permission and construction expected to commence by April 2025.

"As stated on the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture's pollution control monitoring webpage: 'Independent advice from Phoenix Engineering is that this would represent the best available technology to manage and control emissions of PCBs present in Raggatt landfill leachate to the marine environment in Peel.'

"Due to historic mining, heavy metals such as lead are known to flow down the river and accumulate in silt at Peel Marina, which has previously exceeded Cefas action level 2 where sediments are considered unacceptable for uncontrolled disposal at sea without special handling and containment. No further deposits to sea of Peel dredging silt have been made since 2014, and a catchment management plan is currently being developed to reduce this contamination at Peel Marina.

"The aim for all Unesco Biospheres is to improve our environment; something which the Isle of Man has consistently strived to achieve since accreditation in 2016.”

A spokesperson for Unesco said:

“Unesco first received information on this issue in late 2023, which was then relayed to the relevant government authorities for comments. Unesco was informed that the situation appeared to stem from the presence of a UK historic landfill which is being followed through a comprehensive monitoring programme.

"Following Unesco's request, the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs confirmed that 'it is in line with the UK government's responsibilities under the Ospar convention, and are satisfied the Isle of Man government is taking all possible steps to prevent and eliminate pollution of PCBs from land-based sources entering the marine environment in line with Article 3 of the Ospar convention'.

"In the original application dossier, the Isle of Man committed to 'take responsibility for overseeing salvage and pollution counter-measures in order to comply with international conventions'. It also committed to observing a range of multilateral environmental agreements (MEAs).

"As the Isle of Man Biosphere Reserve was designated in 2016, its periodic review is scheduled for 2026. Unesco will make all information available to the Intergovernmental Committee in charge of examining the renewal of the status.”

