Infolinks And Stackadapt Partner To Unlock Premium, Curated Advertising At Scale

Industry leaders to join Possible 2025 panel on sustainable, high-performance programmatic pathways

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolinks, the premium advertising marketplace known for curating high-performing and sustainable media inventory, today announced a partnership with StackAdapt, a leading multi-channel programmatic advertising platform. This collaboration enables StackAdapt advertisers to tap into Infolinks' exclusive, brand-safe, curated supply across more than 25,000 publishing partners.

Built on a shared commitment to transparency, performance, and innovation, the partnership enhances access to high-impact media placements while eliminating inefficiencies in the supply path. By uniting StackAdapt's precision targeting capabilities-including contextual, behavioral, and geographic segmentation-with Infolinks' Smart AlgorithmTM and exclusive inventory, advertisers can expect stronger ROAS and improved engagement across display, video, and CTV.

"This partnership reflects our mission to help brands scale impact with intelligence," said Bob Regular, CEO of Infolinks. "StackAdapt is a proven leader in performance and precision, and together, we're creating a more efficient and effective path for advertisers to reach the right consumers, on the right terms."

"StackAdapt buyers will now benefit from streamlined access to Infolinks' programmatically enabled inventory, curated through direct publisher relationships and optimized for both sustainability and performance," said Jonathan Slavin, CBO of Infolinks. "The result is a cleaner supply path, reduced latency, and smarter monetization for publishers without sacrificing user experience or advertiser outcomes."

"Partnering with Infolinks gives our advertisers a unique edge," said Greg Joseph, VP of Inventory Development at StackAdapt. "We're able to offer not only their premium proprietary placements but most importantly true curation at its core without any added fees being absorbed by our advertisers. That's a win we are happy to get behind."

As part of their continued collaboration, Infolinks and StackAdapt will take the stage at Possible 2025 for a session titled Less Noise, More Green: Why Curation Drives Sustainability. The panel, moderated by Infolinks CEO Bob Regular, will feature Greg Joseph alongside fellow industry leaders to explore how curated supply paths can simultaneously improve business results and reduce digital advertising's carbon footprint.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform used by thousands of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt's data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide marketers with an easy way to plan, execute, and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest-performing and easiest-to-use platform. For further information, visit .

About Infolinks Media

Infolinks is a premium, direct curated marketplace that guarantees the most effective and sustainable placement of proprietary advertising placements. Infolinks AI-powered Smart AlgorithmTM, makes it easy for our advertising partners to instantly access the insights and perfectly curated mix of ad units they need to appear within to drive the strongest, greenest return on ad spend (ROAS) across our exclusive network of 25,000+ premium publishing partners. Infolinks' direct, exclusive partnerships with publishers provide unrivaled transparency and allow our advertising partners to outperform their brand and performance marketing goals across their display, video and CTV advertising investments by as much as 25%. If you are interested in a guaranteed way to maximize your ROAS or monetization across display, video and CTV, visit .

