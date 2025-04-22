Azule Energy Joins Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025 As Gold Sponsor Ahead Of Major Project Launches

International energy company Azule Energy has confirmed its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2025 conference, taking place in Luanda on September 3-4. As Angola's largest independent equity producer of oil and gas, Azule Energy's return to the event underscores its continued commitment to working closely with operators, service providers and government partners to drive forward the country's energy agenda.

Azule Energy is advancing a series of large-scale oil and gas projects across the country, including Angola's first non-associated gas project. Led by the New Gas Consortium (NGC) with Azule Energy as operator, the project will tap gas resources from the Quiluma and Maboqueiro (Q&M) shallow water fields. In February 2025, the NGC completed the offshore platforms for the project, with the Quiluma platform departing shortly thereafter for the installation site. The full development includes two offshore platforms and an onshore gas processing plant and will supply feedstock to Angola LNG, the country's sole LNG facility. Production is expected to start in late 2025 or early 2026, with the platforms delivered six months ahead of schedule.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Another major development underway is the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development in Block 15/06. In February 2025, Azule Energy and its project partners announced the sail-away of the Agogo FPSO from the shipyard in China to Angola. The FPSO is expected to begin operations by late 2025, joining the existing Ngoma FPSO and producing hydrocarbons from the Agogo and Ndungu fields. The new unit will boost production by 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) and features cutting-edge carbon capture and storage technology. Notably, it incorporates the world's first post-combustion CO2 capture plants installed on an FPSO, marking a significant step forward in reducing emissions from offshore production.

Azule Energy's broader portfolio includes 18 licenses – 11 of which the company operates – spanning both Angola and Namibia. In December 2024, the company finalized a strategic farm-in to Block 2914A in Namibia's PEL 85, marking its first international expansion. In 2024, Azule's net production reached 210,000 bpd, with oil and condensates making up 80% of output. The company is targeting 250,000 bpd by 2027 as it advances its upstream operations.

In addition to oil and gas, Azule Energy is leading efforts to deliver low-carbon energy solutions in Angola. In partnership with Sonangol, the company is developing the Caraculo Solar Project in Namibe Province, with a total capacity of 50 MW. Phase one came online in 2023, delivering 25 MW of clean power to the grid.

Azule Energy is also deeply committed to local content and social development. In 2024, the company inaugurated a new school in Huambo, offering educational access to 720 students. Alongside its Block 15/06 partners, it also handed over two education facilities to the Government of Cabinda in 2024, funded by project revenues and reinforcing the social impact of Angola's energy industry

