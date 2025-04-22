Wankhede Stadium To Host Season 3 Of T20 Mumbai League From May 26 To June 8

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday officially announced the iconic Wankhede Stadium as the host venue for the highly-anticipated T20 Mumbai League 2025. The league, among India's top domestic T20 franchise tournaments, marks its return with Season 3 all set to get underway from May 26 to June 8.

The T20 Mumbai League provides a competitive platform for emerging talent, aiming to discover the next generation of cricketing stars. In its previous two editions, the league has witnessed the rise of players like Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani, among others, setting new benchmarks in India's domestic T20 landscape.

In a special gesture, the MCA will invite underprivileged children and students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools to attend the matches, giving them access to the thrilling action across the 14-day tournament featuring eight teams.

“The T20 Mumbai League has been a game-changer not just for cricket in the city, but also for Indian cricket. The last two editions saw several players impress with remarkable performances and make their mark on the national stage.

"Watching star players live is incredibly inspiring for the next generation, and we want to use this opportunity to bring underprivileged children and BMC school students to the stadium, encouraging them to get inspired and dream big,” said MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

“Wankhede Stadium is the pride of Mumbai and one of the most iconic cricket venues in the world. It has witnessed countless unforgettable moments in both domestic and international cricket. The stadium's electrifying atmosphere makes it the ideal stage for Season 3. The response from fans in the previous editions was overwhelming, and we look forward to seeing even more fans in the stands this year as we promise to deliver thrilling action,” commented MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap.

Recently, the MCA unveiled India's captain and Mumbai's very own Rohit Sharma as the official face of Season 3, adding star power to the tournament's return. Season 3 has already seen over 2,800 player registrations, reflecting the enthusiasm and anticipation within Mumbai's cricketing community.

The tournament will continue to feature eight franchises -- North Mumbai Panthers (Horizon Sports India Private Limited), ARCS Andheri (Arcs Sports & Entertainment Private Limited), Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (Transcon Triumph Knights Private Limited), Namo Bandra Blasters (PK Sports Ventures Private Limited), Eagle Thane Strikers (Eagle Infra India Ltd.) and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs (World Star Premier League LLP) along with two new teams SoBo Mumbai Falcons (Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd.) and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals (Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment).