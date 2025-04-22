In MP's Neemuch, People Moving Towards Prosperity, Courtesy PM Vishwakarma Yojana

MENAFN - IANS) Neemuch, April 22 (IANS) The PM Vishwakarma Yojana is proving to be pivotal in shaping the lives of the working class, particularly the craftsmen and artisans and also bringing them rich dividends in terms of financial benefits.

The monetary aid, under the scheme, not only helps tide them over the crisis, particularly those stemming from the Covid era and other unforeseen situations, but also hopes to develop them as 'self-sustainable' units of growth. The main objective of the scheme is to strengthen the traditional artisans and craftsmen economically.

In Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, many beneficiaries from Dudarsi village spoke to IANS and shared the transformative impact of the welfare scheme on their lives.

Gopal Gayri, a mason in Neemuch, said that he was imparted training for seven days and also given Rs 4,000 assistance.

“After the training, I was given a loan of 1 lakh rupees by the bank under PM Vishwakarma Yojana. I used this money for the house construction business and bought more materials. Our business has expanded. Today, our problems have reduced, and we are living a happy life,” he said.

He, along with his family, also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme.

“I have been working as a mason for the past 10 years, now I have got benefit from Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, thanks to PM Modi for this,” he said.

A couple of other beneficiaries echoed similar tales of transformation and thanked the Modi government for bringing positive change in their lives.

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana was launched by PM Modi on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, on December 17, 2023.

Under the scheme, individuals are imparted training in traditional crafts and also assisted with monetary aid. Skill development training is provided to those employed in informal or unorganised sectors, including carpenter, blacksmith, mason, goldsmith, potter, tailor, barber, cobbler, sculptor, toy maker, etc.