China Revamps College Majors to Embrace AI, Future Technologies
(MENAFN) China revealed on Tuesday plans to revamp its undergraduate education by incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to local media outlets.
The Ministry of Education is rolling out 29 new undergraduate majors focused on rapidly growing sectors like AI and the low-altitude economy. These additions will be included in this year's national college entrance exams, as per an official ministry statement cited by a media outlet.
The ministry announced that the newly introduced academic tracks aim to align with market demands as well as the requirements of technology and development, in accordance with Beijing's national strategies.
Among the new majors are fields such as regional and international studies, carbon neutrality science and engineering, marine science and technology, and healthcare security.
To stay ahead in emerging tech domains, disciplines like intelligent molecular engineering, engineering for medical devices and equipment, and spatiotemporal information engineering have also been introduced.
Industry-focused programs such as international cruise management and aviation sports aim to reflect evolving market requirements.
The curriculum expansion also includes AI-driven disciplines like AI education, intelligent audiovisual engineering, and digital drama to emphasize the transformative impact of AI on the economy and society.
