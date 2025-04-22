403
Iran Rejects Rumors Regarding Transfer Of Enriched Uranium Stockpile Abroad
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 22 (KUNA) -- Iran on Tuesday rejected rumors regarding the transfer of its enriched uranium stockpile abroad, considering this issue one of its red lines.
In her weekly press briefing, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said that some other issues were open to dialogue, but this issue (the transfer of uranium) was one of the red lines.
Mohajerani described the ongoing Iran-US negotiations, currently being mediated by Oman, as "constructive," adding that Iran sought to reach a good agreement that safeguards national interests.
She added that Iran was not in a hurry, but on the other hand, it certainly did not welcome drawn-out negotiations.
Technical discussions between the Iranian and American delegations at the expert level are scheduled to be held tomorrow, Wednesday, in the Omani capital, Muscat. This will be followed by the third round of negotiations between the two sides next Saturday.
A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which was leaked to Western media in late February, stated that Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity had reached 274.8 kilograms. (end)
