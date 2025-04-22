403
Football Games For Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed. With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Note: Broadcast schedules and channels are subject to change. Please check local listings for the most up-to-date information.
9:00 AM – Damac x Al-Nassr – Saudi Championship
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:30 AM – Grazer x Hartberg – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
9:30 AM – Tirol x Altach – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
11:30 AM – Austria Klagenfurt x LASK Linz – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
10:00 AM – Valencia x Espanyol – La Liga
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
12:30 PM – Barcelona x Mallorca – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
11:45 AM – Nantes x PSG – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
12:00 PM – Manchester City x Aston Villa – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM – Flamengo x Vasco da Gama – Copa do Brasil Sub-17 (Semifinal-First Leg)
Channels: Sportv
12:45 PM – Rio Ave x Sporting – Taça de Portugal (Semifinal-Second Leg)
Channels: NSports and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL
3:00 PM – LDU x Flamengo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
3:00 PM – Alianza Lima x Talleres – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
3:00 PM – Carabobo x Universidad de Chile – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
5:30 PM – Internacional x Nacional – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
5:30 PM – Colo-Colo x Racing – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
7:00 PM – Barcelona de Guayaquil x Universitario – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:00 PM – Club Guarani x Independiente – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
3:00 PM – Boston River x Nacional Potosí – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
5:30 PM – Vasco da Gama x Lanús – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: SBT, ESPN, and Disney+
5:30 PM – GV San Jose x Once Caldas – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
7:00 PM – Melgar x Puerto Cabello – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
3:30 PM – Atlético-GO x Cuiabá – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Kwai and Disney+
4:00 PM – Volta Redonda x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – Joaçaba x Marreco – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
4:30 PM – Corinthians x Campo Mourão – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
