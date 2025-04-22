Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-22 06:16:14
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed. With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Saudi Domestic League

  • 9:00 AM – Damac x Al-Nassr – Saudi Championship
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Austrian Domestic League

  • 9:30 AM – Grazer x Hartberg – Bundesliga (Austria)
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 9:30 AM – Tirol x Altach – Bundesliga (Austria)
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 11:30 AM – Austria Klagenfurt x LASK Linz – Bundesliga (Austria)
    Channels: OneFootball


Spanish Domestic League

  • 10:00 AM – Valencia x Espanyol – La Liga
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 12:30 PM – Barcelona x Mallorca – La Liga
    Channels: Disney+

French Domestic League

  • 11:45 AM – Nantes x PSG – Ligue 1
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV

English Domestic League

  • 12:00 PM – Manchester City x Aston Villa – Premier League
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+

Brazilian Domestic Cup

  • 12:00 PM – Flamengo x Vasco da Gama – Copa do Brasil Sub-17 (Semifinal-First Leg)
    Channels: Sportv

Portuguese Domestic Cup

  • 12:45 PM – Rio Ave x Sporting – Taça de Portugal (Semifinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: NSports and Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL

CONMEBOL Libertadores

  • 3:00 PM – LDU x Flamengo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 3:00 PM – Alianza Lima x Talleres – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 3:00 PM – Carabobo x Universidad de Chile – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 5:30 PM – Internacional x Nacional – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 5:30 PM – Colo-Colo x Racing – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 7:00 PM – Barcelona de Guayaquil x Universitario – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

CONMEBOL Sul-Americana

  • 3:00 PM – Club Guarani x Independiente – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 3:00 PM – Boston River x Nacional Potosí – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 5:30 PM – Vasco da Gama x Lanús – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: SBT, ESPN, and Disney+
  • 5:30 PM – GV San Jose x Once Caldas – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 7:00 PM – Melgar x Puerto Cabello – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+

Brazilian Domestic League

  • 3:30 PM – Atlético-GO x Cuiabá – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Kwai and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – Volta Redonda x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+

Brazilian Futsal League

  • 3:30 PM – Joaçaba x Marreco – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
  • 4:30 PM – Corinthians x Campo Mourão – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

Note: Broadcast schedules and channels are subject to change. Please check local listings for the most up-to-date information.

