Indian Diaspora In Jeddah Overjoyed; Feels Proud Ahead Of PM Modi’S Visit

Jeddah, April 22 (IANS) A wave of excitement and pride has swept through the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his two-day official visit to Jeddah, beginning Tuesday.

The visit, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is expected to mark a new chapter in the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia, with at least six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) scheduled to be signed.

The Indian community in Jeddah, one of the largest expatriate populations in Saudi Arabia, is celebrating the occasion with cultural events, performances, and heartfelt enthusiasm.

From young children to senior professionals, everyone is expressing joy and pride over the Prime Minister's visit.

Speaking to IANS, Mridula, who has been residing in Jeddah for the last 15 years, expressed her excitement:“We are super excited! The Indian diaspora has organised a grand gathering to welcome PM Modi. My daughter is participating in the cultural performances. If I get a chance to speak to him, I would tell him how much we admire his leadership. He is like a lion - bold, decisive, and inspiring.”

Another Indian woman shared,“It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime moment. There's something magical about his presence - an aura that energises everyone around. We've always been proud to be Indians, but his leadership makes that pride even more powerful.”

Ranjit, an Indian from Andhra Pradesh, highlighted the strengthening ties between the two nations.“Indians form the second-largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia. Cultural and trade ties are deepening, and we feel proud to witness this progress. We traveled over a thousand kms to be here today.”

Young Shashwat, said,“I came here to meet PM Modi. He inspires us to dream big. I love his positivity and leadership.”

Farheen shared:“It's a very proud moment. I'm overwhelmed with excitement. Seeing the Indian flag everywhere brought tears to my eyes. This visit is going to change things. Saudi Arabia already sees India in a very positive light, and our dream of Viksit Bharat@2047 feels even more achievable now. PM Modi is not just a national leader; he's a global icon.”

Another community member remarked,“This visit will open doors for greater business collaboration. We hope for new trade agreements that will benefit both nations.”

Nidhi Shah added,“It's a delightful day. We are honoured to have PM Modi as our Prime Minister. His entire team has won our hearts. With this leadership, Viksit Bharat@2047 doesn't just feel like a vision - it feels like a promise.”

Another resident noted,“Meeting PM Modi is a proud moment. Under his leadership, the value of the Indian passport has increased. India's global standing has improved, and we feel it even here in Saudi Arabia.”

Santosh Sethi expressed joy over the visit, saying,“This is the third time PM Modi is visiting Jeddah. I feel so proud and happy. It's a moment of pride not only for us in Jeddah but for all Indians abroad.”

The fervor is high, with artistes preparing special cultural performances to welcome the Prime Minister. IANS spoke to some performers ready to showcase India's rich heritage.

Pushpa, who leads a classical dance team, said,“We're a 12-member group performing classical dance today. We are honoured to be part of this historic event.”

Arya, another performer, shared,“It's both exciting and nerve-wracking. This is a huge opportunity, and we've been practicing hard.”

Anga revealed,“We're doing a fusion dance - blending Indian classical with contemporary styles. PM Modi's leadership is inspiring, and we hope to express that through our performance.”

As anticipation builds, the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia is united in their excitement. From cultural pride to diplomatic optimism, PM Modi's visit is not just a political event, it's a celebration of shared identity, hope, and a stronger Indo-Saudi partnership.