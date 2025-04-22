Meed To Power Loyalty Solution For French Gourmay Market Events In Hong Kong

meed will drive customer engagement at French GourMay

French GourMay, organised by Business France, will use meed's cloud loyalty platform to encourage and reward spending by 60,000 expected visitors

- Phil IngramHONG KONG, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- meed, the loyalty solution in the cloud, is thrilled to announce its role as the official loyalty program sponsor for the upcoming French GourMay Market events, organised by Business France. The events, set to take place at Central Market from May 1st to 5th and Nina Mall, Tsuen Wan, from June 6th to 8th, are expected to attract up to 60,000 visitors eager to experience the finest French culinary and cultural offerings.As the designated loyalty program sponsor, meed will deploy its cutting-edge meed loyalty platform to enhance the visitor experience at both events. The partnership will see meed's technology seamlessly integrated into the French GourMay Markets, enabling visitors to join a bespoke loyalty program via the meed consumer app. Participants can earn stamps-collecting up to 10 on a digital stamp card-and redeem exclusive rewards, including a drop-stop, Häagen-Dazs ice cream, a canvas bag, and a cognac glass. With a minimum of 24 exhibitors anticipated to participate, each will utilise meed's business app to issue stamps and rewards, creating a dynamic and engaging experience for attendees.“We are excited to partner with Business France to bring our loyalty solution to the French GourMay Market events,” said Phi Ingram, CEO of meed Limited.“This collaboration allows us to showcase how our platform can elevate event experiences, connecting visitors with exhibitors in a meaningful way. With an expected turnout of up to 60,000, we look forward to demonstrating the power of loyalty in driving engagement and satisfaction.”The French GourMay Market events will celebrate French gastronomy and culture, offering a vibrant marketplace for attendees to explore. meed's sponsorship ensures that every interaction-scanning a QR code at an exhibitor's booth or redeeming a reward-adds value for visitors while providing exhibitors with tools to build lasting connections. meed will also support the initiative with technical assistance, training materials, and promotional signage across the event venues.Business France – Hong Kong Office, the event organiser, will collaborate closely with meed to onboard exhibitors and promote the loyalty program, ensuring its success across both locations. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, aligning with meed's mission to redefine loyalty solutions for businesses and consumers.For more information about meed's involvement in the French GourMay Market events or to explore how the meed loyalty platform can transform your business, visit or contact our team at ....

