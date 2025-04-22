Parts Of KP May See Rain As NDMA Issues Heatwave Alert

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) While most parts of the country continue to face intense heat and dry weather, some areas are likely to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, according to the weather forecast.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory predicting a heatwave across the country from today until April 27. Despite the prevailing hot conditions, rain is expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir today.

The Meteorological Department also forecast dry weather in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a gradual rise in temperatures. The southern districts of the province are expected to experience higher temperatures compared to other areas.

Weather experts predict chances of rain with thunder and gusty winds in districts including Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, and Swat. On Sunday, several areas, including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Chitral, and Mansehra, witnessed rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

Rainfall recorded on Sunday included 14 mm in Dir, 9 mm in Kalam, 4 mm in Drosh, and 3 mm in both Pattan and Balakot. Temperature readings showed 35°C in Peshawar and Bannu, 39°C in Dera Ismail Khan, 16°C in Kalam, 18°C in Malam Jabba, 22°C in Chitral, and 26°C in Dir.