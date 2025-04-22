Daytona 500 2025 Post Event Analysis: Record Prize Purse Of Over $30 Million Elevates 2025 Daytona 500 Earnings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the 2025 Daytona 500 analysis, covering sponsorships, broadcasters, and attendance insights. This landmark event generated $1.1 billion in media revenue, led by Fox's broadcast rights. Despite rain delays, it attracted 6.76 million viewers, marking a thrilling outcome with William Byron's win. Sponsorship deals flourished, including Goodyear's premiere partnership. Discover insights on record prize purses and earnings, offering a comprehensive look at the race's business impact.

An analysis of the recent 2025 Daytona 500, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

The 2025 Daytona 500 generated a reported $1.1 billion in domestic media revenue. Fox, NBC, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime Video acquired the domestic rights to NASCAR, covering 2025 to 2031 period; with Fox having the rights to the Daytona 500.

Despite considerable rain delays, the 2025 edition of the Daytona 500, which marked William Byron's second consecutive victory, generated an average audience of 6.76 million viewers on Fox. The race was still the most-watched NASCAR telecast since the 2023 Daytona 500, providing a much-needed boost for the series as it enters its new domestic broadcast deal.

The 2025 Daytona 500 generated an estimated $388.2 million in sponsorship revenue. The Daytona 500's premier annual sponsorship agreement is with Goodyear, the tire manufacturer, which has renewed its commitment to sponsor NASCAR. Xfinity, the television service offered by the telecommunications conglomerate Comcast, has secured the second-largest partnership in annual value with the NASCAR Cup Series, extending through the 2025 season. Regarding annual value, Chevrolet's partnership with NASCAR stands as the third largest. Chevrolet has solidified its sponsorship for the 2025 season, with the agreement valued at approximately $12.5 million per year.

The 2025 edition of the Daytona 500 featured a record prize purse of $30,331,250. Although NASCAR has ceased publicizing precise payout amounts, it is estimated that William Byron, the winner of the 2025 Daytona 500, will receive earnings in the range of $2.4 million to $3 million. Tyler Reddick, who finished in second place, is anticipated to receive approximately $1.5 million. Those who finished in third to fifth place, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Briscoe, and John Hunter Nemechek, are projected to earn between $500,000 and $1 million.

