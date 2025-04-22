Bandai Namco Returns To MEFCC 2025 With A Bigger, Bolder Celebration Of Japanese Pop Culture

The Japanese brand's participation was made possible by Jazeel Distribution, the Middle East's leading toy and collectible distributor

– Bandai Namco, the renowned Japanese entertainment company known for its iconic video games and anime merchandise, is set to make a triumphant return to the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC). The event will take place from April 18 to 20, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Following its successful debut at MEFCC 2024, Bandai Namco's participation this year is once again facilitated by Jazeel Distribution, one of Middle East's leading toy and collectible distributors . Fans can look forward to an expanded showcase featuring the latest collectibles, Japan's beloved sure-win Ichiban Kuji, and a wide selection of fan-favorite merchandise from iconic licenses like One Piece, Naruto, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more.

“It's a true pleasure to bring Bandai Namco, a global leader in entertainment and collectibles back to the UAE for MEFCC 2025. The brand has long been a favorite among pop culture enthusiasts, and we are proud to continue bridging that connection with fans in the region. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding our presence across MENA and further strengthening our position in the toys and collectibles segment.”

Tickets for MEFCC 2025 are currently on sale, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots early to experience the dynamic offerings Bandai Namco and other exhibitors have in store.

The Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), the first and largest popular culture festival in the region is returning for its 13th edition from 18 – 20 April 2025. Promising an even bigger spectacle than its highly successful 2024 edition at ADNEC which attracted over 38,000+ fans over 3 Days.

Targeting thousands of visitors from across the Middle East and beyond in 2024, MEFCC is now one of the most talked about events in the region and is a showcase of both regional and international entertainment and pop culture including some of the world's biggest fandoms, franchises and brands in Film, TV, Sci-Fi, Anime, Manga, Comics, Collectibles and more.

The Little Things stands as a vibrant cornerstone of pop-culture retail in the UAE and the Middle East. The store offers a unique selection of pop-culture merchandise that celebrates nostalgia and imagination. Staying true to its mantra,“Unlock Worlds You've Never Seen,” The Little Things brings childhood fantasies to life, rekindling cherished memories for fans and collectors alike.

With a reputation for exclusivity and variety, The Little Things ensures every customer finds something special to ignite their passion. Its deep connection with the community extends beyond products, hosting events, fostering creativity, and collaborating with local talents. Whether you're searching for rare finds or seeking to connect with fellow enthusiasts, The Little Things transforms shopping into an immersive journey of wonder and discovery.

Bandai Namco is a prominent global entertainment company known for its diverse range of products and franchises. Specializing in video games, toys, and multimedia content, Bandai Namco has established itself as a leading player in the entertainment industry.

JAZEEL DISTRIBUTION is building its reputation as a leading distributor of toys, collectibles, novelty, apparel, and hobby products. In recent years, JAZEEL has grown to include a range of licensed high-quality collectible lines from Japan, the United States, Hong Kong, and the EU. It has established itself as a reputable distribution partner proven by its long steady partnership with established brands.