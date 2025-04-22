Lulu Hypermarket Donates QR150,000 Through 'Shop & Donate' Initiative To QC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant display of community support and corporate social responsibility, LuLu Hypermarket has donated QR150,000 to Qatar Charity (QC) as part of its ongoing commitment to humanitarian causes.

The contribution was made under LuLu's annual 'Shop & Donate' initiative, specially launched during the holy month of Ramadan in alignment with Qatar Charity's 'Charity Partner' (CP) Programme.

The donation cheque was handed over by Shaijan M O, Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarket Qatar to Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, Chief Communication Officer at Qatar Charity.

The handover ceremony took place at the LuLu Regional Office on D-Ring Road in the presence of Shanavas P M, Regional Manager of LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, along with other officials from both organisations.

Expressing his gratitude, Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo thanked LuLu Hypermarket for its unwavering commitment to community welfare and social responsibility. He highlighted that the Charity Partner (CP) Programme is one of Qatar Charity's largest initiatives dedicated to promoting corporate social responsibility, offering private sector organisations strategic partnership opportunities to support Qatar Charity's global humanitarian projects.

Fakhroo praised LuLu Hypermarket's consistent support for Qatar Charity's projects and campaigns, noting that their efforts contribute significantly to advancing community service and humanitarian activities both locally and internationally.

In his remarks, Shaijan expressed his pride in partnering with Qatar Charity, emphasising that initiatives like 'Shop & Donate' empower LuLu customers to actively contribute to meaningful humanitarian efforts. He further commended Qatar Charity for its unwavering dedication to humanitarian and development work, describing Qatar Charity as one of LuLu's foremost partners in charitable initiatives. He reaffirmed LuLu's continued commitment to supporting Qatar Charity's various programmes in the future.

Over the past five years, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar and Qatar Charity have built a strong collaboration through multiple cooperation agreements. These include enabling customers to contribute to charitable projects by donating at checkout counters across LuLu stores, promoting Qatar Charity's Khair Cards to encourage a culture of giving among shoppers, partnering under LuLu's 'Shop & Donate' campaign to raise funds for humanitarian causes, and formalising a strategic partnership under the Charity Partner (CP) Programme.