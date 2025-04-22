Expeditors Unveils Major Logistics Hub In Dubai South

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Expeditors International of Washington, a Fortune 500 logistics company, has inaugurated a 23,200-square-metre facility within Dubai South's Logistics District, reinforcing its strategic presence in the Middle East. The facility, which began operations in February 2025, is designed to enhance Expeditors' warehousing and container freight station capabilities, aligning with the region's growing demand for advanced logistics solutions.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior leadership from both organisations, including HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South; Mohsen Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of the Logistics District, Dubai South; and from Expeditors, Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer; K Murali, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Africa & Indian Subcontinent; Mathew Joseph, Regional Vice President, Middle East and North Africa; and Wael Hanna, District Manager, Dubai.

The facility offers comprehensive warehousing and fulfilment services, including inventory management, kitting, labelling, order management, compliance inspections, return programs, transportation management, and pick-and-pack services, as well as inspection and quality control. Additionally, the container freight station focuses on consolidating and segregating shipments, providing export services, and handling unit load device breakdowns.

Strategically located, the facility benefits from Dubai South's integrated ecosystem, offering direct access to Al Maktoum International Airport and connectivity to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor. This positioning enhances Expeditors' ability to provide efficient logistics solutions across the region.

