Swiss Pharma Giant Roche To Invest $50Bn In US Within Five Years

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche plans to invest up to $50 billion (CHF40.5 billion) in the United States over the next five years. Fellow Basel-based pharma company Novartis had already announced investments totalling billions almost a fortnight ago. This content was published on April 22, 2025 - 08:38 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to a press release issued by Roche on Tuesday, the money is to be invested in both existing sites and new production facilities. The expansion would create up to 12,000 new jobs – around 1,000 at the pharmaceutical company alone and a further 11,000 to support the new US production capacities.

The funds will be channelled into US production and sales capacities for both the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics divisions. A state-of-the-art production facility for gene therapy is planned in Pennsylvania.

Roche is also planning a new 900,000 square metre manufacturing centre to support its growing portfolio of next-generation weight loss medicines. The location of this centre is yet to be announced.

In addition, Roche will invest in a new research and development centre in Massachusetts to conduct cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence and serve as a hub for new research and development activities in cardiovascular, renal and metabolic areas.

