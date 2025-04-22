Breaking Limits: Huasun Energy To Unveil Next-Gen HJT Solar Panels At Intersolar Europe 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Headlining the booth is the Kunlun Series G12-132 module, an ultra-high bifacial product optimized for vertical PV installations. With bifaciality approaching 100% and robust durability in challenging environments, the Kunlun Series is engineered to maximize morning and afternoon yield-aligning energy output with peak pricing periods. Its recognition as a finalist in the photovoltaics category of The smarter E AWARD 2025 further validates its innovation and market potential.

Complementing Kunlun is the Everest G12R Series, a versatile star product line available in 132-, 108-, and 96-cell formats. Leveraging G12R half-cut rectangular wafers and 0BB technology, Everest modules deliver outstanding power density and system compatibility. With applications ranging from utility-scale and C&I projects to residential rooftops, the Everest Series reflects Huasun's drive for high-efficiency solutions that adapt to diverse energy landscapes.

For agrivoltaic integration, Huasun will present the semi-transparent G12R-88 Agri-PV module, designed with a 32% light-transmitting area to ensure uniform ground-level irradiance. This configuration supports healthy crop growth while delivering stable energy production-ideal for dual-use land scenarios.

Also on display is the G12R-96 colored HJT module, combining visual aesthetics with technological performance. With up to 80% light transmittance to the cell, the module is tailored for aesthetic rooftops and other building elements where design and energy efficiency go hand in hand.

In addition to its commercial-ready product portfolio, Huasun will officially unveil two groundbreaking innovations at the exhibition-technologies that push beyond the conventional efficiency limits of silicon solar cells and significantly expand the application potential of solar modules. These advancements are expected to unlock substantial new market opportunities and mark a significant milestone in the evolution of solar technology.

"Intersolar Europe is where the global solar industry gathers to witness the future," said Jimmy Xu, Chairman and CEO of Huasun. "We are proud and confident to present solutions that not only solve today's energy challenges, but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow's energy landscape."

