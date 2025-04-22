403
China Deploys Eighth Aid for Myanmar Quake Victims
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Chinese government delivered its eighth round of emergency humanitarian aid to Myanmar, which continues to recover from the devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck on March 28. The shipment arrived at Yangon International Airport and adds to a series of ongoing relief efforts.
This latest aid package includes a large quantity of medical and surgical supplies urgently needed to treat the thousands injured in the disaster. Among the items delivered are 24,600 bone plates, 132,000 bone screws, 4,526 intramedullary nails, and 30 sets of surgical tool kits. These are intended to support orthopedic surgeries, which have become critical in the aftermath of the quake.
Pharmaceutical supplies were also included: 1 million bottles of sodium penicillin for injection, 400,000 bottles of metronidazole tablets, and 90,000 boxes of cefradine capsules. To support sanitation and infection control, the shipment also provided 300 boxes of medical disinfectant tablets and 2,000 barrels of iodine cotton swabs.
As of April 18, official reports from Myanmar indicate that the earthquake has resulted in 3,726 fatalities and left 5,105 individuals injured, while 129 people are still unaccounted for.
China’s continued support reflects a broader commitment to humanitarian assistance in the region, as Myanmar faces one of its deadliest natural disasters in recent years.
