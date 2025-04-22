Semi-Trailer Market To Reach $52.3 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expansion of e-commerce distribution networks, growing use of multiple transportation modes, and technological advancements drive the global semi-trailer market. WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Semi-Trailer Market by Type (Flatbed, Lowboy, Dry van, Refrigerated, Tankers, Others), by Number of Axles (Less Than 3 Axles, 3 To 4 Axles, More Than 4 Axles), by End-use industry (Heavy industry, Construction, Medical, Food and Beverage, Oil and Gas, Textile Industry, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "semi-trailer market" was valued at $28.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $52.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2033. Prime determinants of growth The global semi-trailer market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by expansion of e-commerce distribution networks, growing use of multiple transportation modes, and technological advancements. Also, surge in investment in green technologies and sustainable practices and introduction of smart trailers with integration of IoT and telematics are anticipated to provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period. Request Sample Pages: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $28.3 billion Market Size in 2033 $52.3 billion CAGR 6.60 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Number of Axles, End Use Industry and Region. Drivers Expansion of e-commerce distribution networks

Growing use of multiple transportation modes

Technological advancements Opportunities Surge in investment in green technologies

Introduction of smart trailers with integration of IoT and telematics Restraints High initial cost of semi-trailers

Strict regulations of emission and safety regulation

Buy this Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

The dry van segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

By Type, the semi-trailer market is segregated into flatbed, lowboy, dry van, refrigerated tankers and others. The dry van segment dominated the global semi-trailer market in 2023, as these trailers are designed to protect cargo from weather elements such as rain, snow, and wind, making them suitable for transporting goods that require protection from the environment. Dry vans are extensively used for transporting retail goods such as clothing, electronics, groceries, and other consumer products from distribution centers to retail stores.

The 3 to 4 axles segment to maintain its dominance during the review period

By number of axles, the semi-trailer market is categorized into less than 3 axles, 3 to 4 axles and more than 4 axles. The 3 to 4 axles segment dominated the semi-trailer market in 2023 as these trailers can carry substantial loads over both short and long distances, making them ideal for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, and agriculture. They are often used to transport industrial goods, machinery, building materials, and agricultural products. The additional axles provide greater stability and load capacity, enabling these trailers to handle heavier and bulkier cargo compared to those with fewer axles.

The food and beverage segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

By end-use industry, the semi-trailer market is categorized into heavy industry, construction, medical, food and beverage, oil and gas, textile industry and others. The food and beverage segment dominated the semi-trailer market in 2023 due to growing demand for transportation of perishable goods, beverages, and bulk food items. These trailers are equipped with refrigeration units, insulated walls, and climate control systems to maintain the freshness and quality of the products during transit. They are essential for the distribution of goods from farms and processing plants to supermarkets, restaurants, and other retail outlets.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2033

Region wise, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the semi-trailer industry in 2023 owing to growth in large-scale infrastructure projects particularly in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea which is driving up the demand for semi-trailers. Likewise, with increasing investments in smart logistics, automation, sustainable transportation and growing shift towards electric and hydrogen-powered trucks is also driving the need for lightweight and energy-efficient trailers. Moreover, in Asia-Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India are some of the largest manufacturing hubs, and are witnessing higher demand for specialized trailers to support industries like automotive, electronics, and renewable energy.

Enquiry Before Buying:

Leading Market Players: -



China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

Fontaine Trailer

Great Dane, a division of Great Dane LLC

Hyundai Translead

KRONE Trailer

MAC Trailer

STI HOLDINGS, INC.

Timpte Inc

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, LLC.

Wabash National Corporation Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global semi-trailer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About us :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE Allied Market Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED