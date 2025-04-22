403
Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma to headline ‘Swaralaya – Symphony on Strings’ in Dubai this year
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Dubai – April 21, 2024: “Swaralaya – Symphony on Strings” returns to Dubai on Sunday, April 27, 2025, promising an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring Indian classical music at the Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School, Jumeirah. The concert will begin at 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:30 PM.
The spotlight of the evening will once again be on the Santoor virtuoso Rahul Sharma, son of the legendary Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, carrying forward a timeless legacy with grace and innovation. He is performing in Dubai for the third time and each time Rahul Sharma comes up with some amazing interpretations of Classical and world music
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was a legendary musician, who dedicated his life to promoting Santoor, a classical musical instrument which has its roots in Middle East and Kashmir. His untiring efforts made the Santoor an exotic instrument in the last century. Unfortunately, he passed away in May 2022, leaving behind a rich legacy in the hands of his brilliant son, Rahul Sharma. Swaralaya is a tribute to the legacy of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma
Speaking ahead of his performance, Rahul Sharma, said, "I’m looking forward to performing at The Emirates Theatre on April 27th for Global Konnekt’s Swaralaya. This concert will be a beautiful journey through musical genres—from classical to folk, and even into jazz and improvisations. It promises to be a sublime Santoor experience, and I’m excited to share the stage with the incredibly talented Avinash Chandrachud, Manish Kulkarni, and Ishan Ghosh."
Commenting on the concert, the organiser and producer of the event, Jyoti Easwaran, said, “Swaralaya has always been more than just a musical event. It is a tribute to the timeless spirit of the Indian classical music and the great masters, who have shaped it. With every edition, we aim to bring together artists who are not only incredibly talented but also deeply connected to the essence of their craft.”
Rahul Sharma, a torchbearer of a rich legacy, will be accompanied by a dynamic ensemble of musicians, each bringing their own energy and artistry to the stage. Music has the power to move, heal, and connect—and through Swaralaya, audiences will be able to immerse themselves in an evening of soulful melodies, intricate rhythms, and pure emotion. The concert will be a true celebration of heritage and creativity.
Rahul Sharma, known for his versatility and global collaborations, continues to breathe new life into Indian classical music while staying rooted in the values imparted by his father. His musical journey has seen performances at prestigious festivals like WOMAD in the UK and collaborations with global icons like Richard Clayderman and Lata Mangeshkar.
From sublime classical recitals to innovative experiments in folk, fusion, new age, and film music, Rahul Sharma’s artistry resonates with diverse audiences, while always paying homage to his classical roots.
Tickets for the event are priced at AED 75 for Balcony, AED 160 for Silver, AED 220 for Gold and AED 300 for Platinum. The event is open to everyone, and tickets can be purchased online on Platinumlist.com. For further queries about the event and the tickets, kindly contact Jyoti Easwaran at +971504295293.
