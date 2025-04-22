Waterfield Designs Introduces Tech Folio Tank Backpack: The Ultimate Carry For Gamers And Tech Power Users

"Gamers and tech professionals have been asking for a large laptop backpack like our Tech Folio Backpack that can accommodate their gaming rigs and specialized equipment," explains company owner Gary Waterfield. "Whether you're transporting your gaming setup to a LAN event, carrying design workstations to project sites, or bringing sound engineering gear to a set, the Tank keeps your entire setup organized, protected, and easy to access."

The Tech Folio Tank Backpack is like a tech-gear sherpa, eliminating the scavenger hunt that plagues standard backpacks. An innovative full-length tech compartment unfolds like a personal workstation, granting instant visual and tactile access to a professional's entire gear collection. Eleven specialized pockets include five transparent MonoliteTM mesh pockets, two padded pockets for delicate items, and four open quick-access pockets - including one with an easy-retrieve key tether and another with a hidden AirTag slot for tracking.

The spacious main compartment includes two built-in padded device sleeves - one for most large laptops up to 18 inches and a second for an iPad or laptop up to 13 inches - plus ample room for bulky gaming peripherals, headsets, mechanical keyboards, or even clothing and necessities for overnight trips.

The Tank addresses the challenges of carrying heavier loads with padded ergonomic shoulder straps, moisture-wicking mesh backing, and a sternum strap that distributes weight evenly across the torso. These features along with a leather wrapped handle and wheeled suitcase pass-through allow users to comfortably transport full gaming setups or professional equipment, whether navigating tournament venues, client locations, or train stations.

The premium ballistic nylon or waxed canvas exterior combined with full-grain leather accents ensures the Tech Folio Tank maintains WaterField's professional aesthetic.

Features:

Extensive Organization



Spacious main compartment with dual padded, built-in sleeves accommodating up to an 18-inch gaming laptop and a 13-inch device; two open pockets, one with a hidden AirTag slot.

Separate full-length accessory compartment with 11 pockets: 5 MonoliteTM mesh-faced zippered pockets for cables and adapters, 2 padded fleece pockets for mice, controllers, batteries or power supplies, and 4 water-resistant nylon open-topped pockets including an upper one with an easy-retrieve key tether Leather front panel pocket with hidden magnetic closure for quick access to frequently used items

Premium Materials



Highly water-resistant 1680 denier ballistic nylon or waxed canvas shell and supple full-grain leather

YKK waterproof zippers, custom metal hardware, and firm impact-resistant foam padding Gold, easy-clean, water-resistant liner that increases interior visibility

Ergonomic Carry System



Neoprene-padded, ergonomic shoulder straps lined with moisture-wicking mesh

Adjustable sternum strap that balances weight distribution

Leather-wrapped handle for briefcase-style carry Wheeled suitcase pass-through

The new Tech Folio Tank Backpack joins WaterField's full line of backpacks, briefcases, duffels, gaming cases , and tech carry solutions, meticulously designed to organize and protect the gear modern professionals and gamers depend on. All WaterField Designs products have been handcrafted to exacting standards in San Francisco since 1998, reducing the company's carbon footprint through local production.

Availability & Pricing

Tech Folio Tank Backpack: $419.

Colors: Custom 1680 denier black ballistic nylon with a choice of black or chocolate premium, full-grain leather. Waxed canvas with a choice of chocolate or grizzly premium, full-grain leather.

Materials: YKK waterproof zippers, custom metal zipper pulls (can be locked together; lock not included), gold rip-stop nylon, firm foam padding, strong rare-earth magnets, adjustable sternum strap.

Dimensions and weight: 18 x 14 x 7.5 inches. Ballistic-3.5 lbs. Canvas-4 lbs. Volume: 30 liters.

Available for pre-order now. Shipping begins April 25, 2025.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story ."

