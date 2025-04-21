Flagship Minerals Ltd (ASX:FLG) Corporate Presentation

Flagship Minerals Ltd (ASX:FLG) is positioning for a lower cost fast track to free cash flow with Pantanillo, an advanced oxide gold project with scale potential.

Flagship will achieve this focusing on oxide gold (and copper) i.e. heap leachable mineralisation:

- Heap leaching is relatively simple and is a major source of gold, silver and copper.

- The advantage is the reduction or removal of crushing, and the removal of the grinding and flotation circuits, which means lower Capex and lower Opex.

- Industry studies show that these items, with accompanying filtration and thickening, can account for up to 70% of the AISC.

Rio2's Fenix gold project is a dump leach, i.e. no crushing, therefore ROM to leach pad:

- With a reserve grade of 0.48g/t Au and recoveries of 75%, Rio2 achieves an AISC of US$1,237 operating at 4,900m altitude.

Paul Lock Managing Director M: +61 408 631 497 E: ... Elissa Hansen Company Secretary, Australia M: +61 411 764 556 E: ...