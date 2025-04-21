Actor Balakrishna's 'Daaku Maharaj' Completes Impressive 100-Day Run In Theatres

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Director Bobby Kolli's action entertainer 'Daaku Maharaaj', featuring Telugu star Balakrishna in the lead, has completed an impressive 100-day run in theatres.

Music director Thaman S, whose music for the film played an important part in its success, shared a poster announcing the film's completion of a 100-day run in theatres on his X timeline.

The film, which released on January 12 for the festival of Sankranti, is the fourth consecutive film of actor Balakrishna to have completed 100 days in theatres. The three other films of the actor that completed a 100 days in theatres prior to 'Daaku Maharaj' are 'Akhanda', 'Veerasimha Reddy' and 'Bhagavanth Kesari'.

'Daaku Maharaj', which had cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan, was edited by Niranjan Devaramane and Ruben. Screenplay for the film was by K Chakravarthy Reddy while dialogues had been penned by Bhanu and Nandu. Stunts were choreographed by V Venkat.

It may be recalled that the actor, pleased with the music that Thaman had been providing for his recent films, which had all emerged blockbusters, had recently presented a brand, new Porsche car to the ace music director.

Thaman, who is currently scoring the music for actor Balakrishna's upcoming film Akhanda2, has become the actor's favourite music director ever since he composed music for Balakrishna's Akhanda 1.

In fact, so Balakrishna was pleased with Thaman's songs for all his films, that soon after 'Daaku Maharaj', he went to the extent of saying the music director was now considered like family during the course of an interview.“People don't call him Thaman, they call him as Nandamuri Thaman,” he said during an interview to a media entity.

Thaman is now scoring music for Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2: Thandavam', which is to hit screens on September 25 this year for Dussehra.