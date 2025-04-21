ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNER CHRIS MANDERSON NAMED TOP 100 LAWYER IN CALIFORNIA

Chris Manderson chair's the firm's Corporate Department. A highly accomplished mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance attorney, "Manderson has reorganized companies preserving over $2 billion in NOL assets, including Real Industry and Triad Guaranty," says Los Angeles Times. "Recent deals include the sale of California Electronic Asset Recovery to Ancor Capital Partners, the sale of Bitium to Google, growth financing rounds into robotics companies Miso Robotics, Inc. by Ecolab, Inc. and Vebu, Inc. by Chipotle, Inc. robotics and automation, and representing infrastructure investor Upwell Water LLC and strategic investor Elah Holdings, Inc. in various strategic transactions."

Manderson was recently named a 2024 "Legal Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times.

