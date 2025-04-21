First Springfield Crunch Fitness Club To Open This May, Led By Top Franchisee

Presale Party with limited-time special offers launches April 26

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Holdings North America, a leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is bringing 28,000 square feet of top-tier fitness to the Springfield area. The new state-of-the-art club, located at 433 N. Main Street in East Longmeadow, will officially open its doors on May 30, marking the franchisee's first Springfield location and 13th club in Massachusetts.

To celebrate the grand opening, the club will host a presale launch on April 26, opening online and in-club membership sales. The first 500 members can join for just $1, receive their first month for free, and score up to $5 off peak memberships. This limited-time offer is only available before opening day, so early sign-ups are encouraged to secure these special rates.

"With over $3 million invested into this facility, the new Springfield Crunch Fitness is designed to offer a standout gym experience centered around making serious fitness fun," said Fitness Holdings North America CEO Mark Federico. "By offering a full range of amenities, from cardio machines to personal training to tanning and hydromassage beds, we've designed this club with every type of gym-goer in mind, from first-timers to fitness enthusiasts."

Members can enjoy an array of innovative classes such as dance, yoga, Pilates, and indoor cycling. The facility also features the HIITZoneTM, a Crunch-exclusive area designed for high-intensity interval training, offering heart-pumping, team-based workouts on cutting-edge training grounds. Classes are held at various times of morning, afternoon, and evening, seven days a week, to accommodate all schedules.

To find out more about the new Crunch in Springfield or sign up for a membership, visit .

About Crunch Fitness:

Crunch Fitness started modestly as a small gym in a basement studio in New York City's Greenwich Village in 1989 as a welcoming place for a diverse group of people to get fit. While Crunch believes in the power of fitness to improve lives, it also knows exercise is hard work and everyone can use a little more motivation. So, Crunch has fused fitness and entertainment to make serious exercise fun. Fitness Holdings North America is a nearly 50-club and growing franchise of the Crunch Fitness brand, with its newest location in Springfield, Massachusetts opening in May 2025.

SOURCE Fitness Holdings North America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED