Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Middlesex Water Company To Report First Quarter 2025 Earnings On May 1


2025-04-21 04:31:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) plans to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market close on May 1, 2025. The press release and the company's first quarter 2025 Form 10-Q will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of the nation's premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

Media Contact :
Brian Hague, Vice President of Communications & Corporate Affairs
...
(732) 638-7549

Investor Relations Contact:
 Jennifer Ketschke, Director of Treasury and Investor Relations
...
(732) 638-7523


MENAFN21042025004107003653ID1109454958

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search