Middlesex Water Company To Report First Quarter 2025 Earnings On May 1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) plans to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market close on May 1, 2025. The press release and the company's first quarter 2025 Form 10-Q will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of the nation's premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

Media Contact :

Brian Hague, Vice President of Communications & Corporate Affairs

...

(732) 638-7549

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Ketschke, Director of Treasury and Investor Relations

...

(732) 638-7523