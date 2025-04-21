403
China Warns Rivals As U.S. Trade War Escalates, Japan And South Korea Face High-Stakes Dilemma
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China has issued a direct warning to nations considering trade deals with the United States that could harm Beijing's economic interests, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce on April 21, 2025.
This move comes as Japan and South Korea enter tense trade talks with the Trump administration, which has imposed tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese imports, with some goods facing combined duties of up to 245%.
The Chinese government declared it would respond with“resolute and reciprocal countermeasures” if other countries strike agreements that diminish China's position.
The current U.S.-China trade war, reignited under President Trump's second term, builds on earlier disputes over trade deficits and alleged unfair practices.
Since April 2, the U.S. has expanded tariffs to a broad range of Chinese products, from electronics to industrial goods, aiming to pressure Beijing into concessions.
In retaliation, China raised tariffs on U.S. goods to as much as 125%, hitting American agricultural products, vehicles, and consumer goods.
China has also ordered its airlines to return Boeing 737 MAX jets to the U.S. and restricted Hollywood film imports, targeting U.S. industries with visible economic pain.
Countries like Japan and Indonesia now face a dilemma. The Trump administration has pressured them to reduce trade with China in exchange for tariff relief.
Japan, for instance, has considered increasing imports of U.S. soybeans and rice to secure exemptions for its own exports.
With $317 billion in bilateral trade with China last year, Japan risks losing access to a key market.
South Korea, with $295 billion in trade with China, is also negotiating with Washington while wary of Beijing's threats of retaliation.
China's warning reflects both external and internal pressures. Domestically, President Xi Jinping faces demands from hardline faction within the Communist Party to avoid concessions and take a tough stance.
Economic strains are visible: major ports like Shanghai and Ningbo saw a 15% drop in container throughput in the first quarter of 2025.
Factory closures and layoffs have increased, but China's political elite, tied to state-owned enterprises, remain insulated from the broader downturn.
China's strategy also involves strengthening ties with Iran and Russia. Iran's foreign minister will visit Beijing to discuss energy cooperation and nuclear policy, seeking stable oil sales as U.S. sanctions loom.
China and Russia have expanded their partnership, with $240 billion in bilateral trade last year and joint military exercises, though Russia's focus on Ukraine may limit its support.
China's retaliatory measures extend to sanctions on U.S. officials over Hong Kon , reflecting a broader willingness to confront American pressure.
The disbandment of Hong Kong's oldest pro-democracy party and potential delisting of Chinese firms from U.S. exchanges threaten Beijing's financial leverage.
Both sides have left the door open to talks, but deep mistrust and hardline positions persist.
As nations weigh their options, the risk of further disruption to global trade remains high, with businesses worldwide bracing for continued volatility.
Countries like Japan and Indonesia now face a dilemma. The Trump administration has pressured them to reduce trade with China in exchange for tariff relief.
Japan, for instance, has considered increasing imports of U.S. soybeans and rice to secure exemptions for its own exports.
With $317 billion in bilateral trade with China last year, Japan risks losing access to a key market.
South Korea, with $295 billion in trade with China, is also negotiating with Washington while wary of Beijing's threats of retaliation.
China's warning reflects both external and internal pressures. Domestically, President Xi Jinping faces demands from hardline faction within the Communist Party to avoid concessions and take a tough stance.
Economic strains are visible: major ports like Shanghai and Ningbo saw a 15% drop in container throughput in the first quarter of 2025.
Factory closures and layoffs have increased, but China's political elite, tied to state-owned enterprises, remain insulated from the broader downturn.
China's strategy also involves strengthening ties with Iran and Russia. Iran's foreign minister will visit Beijing to discuss energy cooperation and nuclear policy, seeking stable oil sales as U.S. sanctions loom.
China and Russia have expanded their partnership, with $240 billion in bilateral trade last year and joint military exercises, though Russia's focus on Ukraine may limit its support.
China's retaliatory measures extend to sanctions on U.S. officials over Hong Kon , reflecting a broader willingness to confront American pressure.
The disbandment of Hong Kong's oldest pro-democracy party and potential delisting of Chinese firms from U.S. exchanges threaten Beijing's financial leverage.
Both sides have left the door open to talks, but deep mistrust and hardline positions persist.
As nations weigh their options, the risk of further disruption to global trade remains high, with businesses worldwide bracing for continued volatility.
