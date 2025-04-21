403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Petrobras Platform Explosion Exposes Rising Safety Risks In Brazil’S Offshore Oil Sector
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A fire and explosion on Petrobras' Cherne 1 platform in Brazil's Campos Basin left 11 workers injured on April 21, 2025, according to the North Fluminense Oil Workers Union and Petrobras.
The accident occurred at 7:25 a.m., halting gas flow and cutting communications. Emergency vessels fought the fire for nearly four hours. One worker fell into the sea but was rescued alive and conscious.
Medical teams transferred all injured workers to a hospital in Macaé. The platform held 176 people at the time, and all others remained safe. Petrobras confirmed Cherne 1 had not produced oil since 2020.
The company plans to transfer the platform to Perenco , a private operator, later this year. The union claims that this incident highlights years of underinvestment and declining safety standards in the region.
They point to a record 731 offshore oil accidents in Brazil in 2024, with 183 injuries and one fatality. Most accidents happened during equipment installation or on support vessels, indicating operational risks remain high.
The Campos Basin, once Brazil's oil powerhouse, now faces aging infrastructure and rising incident rates. The union says these problems stem from a broader decline in investment and maintenance.
Petrobras has launched an internal investigation and promises to review safety protocols before resuming any activity on Cherne 1. This incident underscores the growing operational risks in Brazil's offshore oil sector as ownership shifts and infrastructure ages.
The story behind the figures reveals a sector under pressure to maintain safety and reliability amid changing hands and tightening budgets.
The accident occurred at 7:25 a.m., halting gas flow and cutting communications. Emergency vessels fought the fire for nearly four hours. One worker fell into the sea but was rescued alive and conscious.
Medical teams transferred all injured workers to a hospital in Macaé. The platform held 176 people at the time, and all others remained safe. Petrobras confirmed Cherne 1 had not produced oil since 2020.
The company plans to transfer the platform to Perenco , a private operator, later this year. The union claims that this incident highlights years of underinvestment and declining safety standards in the region.
They point to a record 731 offshore oil accidents in Brazil in 2024, with 183 injuries and one fatality. Most accidents happened during equipment installation or on support vessels, indicating operational risks remain high.
The Campos Basin, once Brazil's oil powerhouse, now faces aging infrastructure and rising incident rates. The union says these problems stem from a broader decline in investment and maintenance.
Petrobras has launched an internal investigation and promises to review safety protocols before resuming any activity on Cherne 1. This incident underscores the growing operational risks in Brazil's offshore oil sector as ownership shifts and infrastructure ages.
The story behind the figures reveals a sector under pressure to maintain safety and reliability amid changing hands and tightening budgets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment