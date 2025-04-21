Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Iran Signs Inclusive Strategic Partnership Treaty


2025-04-21 03:08:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 21 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed on Monday the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Iran, a move that indicates deep-rooted coordination between the two sides.
The deal includes collaboration in the domains of economy, energy, defense and security, Russia's Kremlin said in a statement.
The step will allow Russia to get a firm foothold as part of a regional alliance seeking to break the Western sanctions and work to set up a new global architecture on a multipolar basis, it noted.
The statement further said that Putin approved a new law on safeguarding vital facilities from drones' attacks, an indicator of increasing realization of untraditional threats facing Russia's infrastructure.
This is part of a complete defensive strategy aimed at safeguarding the national interest inside Russia and beyond, it pointed out.
This move comes at a time when Moscow is working on strategic re-positioning that reshapes the map of its alliances in the face of growing Western pressure, according to analysts.
The deal with Iran has been published on the Russian government portal. (end)
