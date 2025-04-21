Dubai: New Platform To Rank Motorists On Risky Driving Using Accidents, Fines History

A new platform has been developed that calculates Dubai drivers' scores based on their accidents, fines and black points profile by using artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

Created by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the programme is currently under trial run and the decision to roll it out for the public will be taken later.

Named Driver Risk Score, the new solution will help analyse and enhance risky drivers' behaviour.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mohammed AlMudharreb, executive director of the Corporate Technical Support Services Sector and CAIO, RTA, said this solution has been developed by integrating various inputs within the organisation through the big data platform.

“Drivers can put in Emirates ID and driving licence and the solution will tell you how risky you (driver) are as an individual, looking at your behaviour, traffic fines, and various elements that will define the score. This will be beneficial for car insurance companies,” AlMudharreb said during a panel discussion at the Dubai AI Week on Monday.

“These scores are calculated based on three factors - traffic accidents, fines and black points. Based on these, we calculate the score of each driver into three categories - low, medium and high risk. By analysing this, we can focus on a specific group of people who are more risky and require more training. This will help us enhance risky drivers' behaviour by providing them with more training lessons,” said the official at the RTA kiosk, showcasing the solution at the Dubai AI Week.

Dubai has seen a major increase in traffic due to an increase in population, reaching 3.926 million. The number of Salik-registered vehicles in Dubai also increased from 4.013 million in 2023 to 4.382 million in 2024.

Authorities in Dubai and UAE launch initiatives and awareness campaigns time and again for the safety of motorists and pedestrians and to reduce accidents.

The RTA solution is currently used internally but could be monetised in the future.“For example, insurance companies can use it and price the premiums based on the behaviour of each driver,” said the official, adding that the score will also help in reducing the number of traffic violations and accidents.

“We can target people based on the age group by providing more lessons because a risky driver could be a younger person. This is one of the main objectives,” he said.