OPIC Technologies, Inc. Brings Spatial Livestreaming To The Future Of Live Sports Viewing

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC's Spatial Livestream tech gives fans a more immersive way to watch sports, preserving depth, motion, and atmosphere in real time.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the industry leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, is offering sports fans a new way to experience live events-one that captures not just the action, but the full spatial energy of the game. With real-time streaming that preserves depth, perspective, and movement, OPIC's technology allows remote viewers to feel closer to the event, the field, and the crowd.

For fans, traditional broadcasts offer limited vantage points and compress the experience into a flat screen. OPIC's Spatial Livestream technology presents an alternative that better reflects how the human eye experiences space-showing player positioning, crowd dynamics, and field layout with dimensional accuracy.

“Watching sports is about more than just following the score-it's about the atmosphere, the momentum, and the movement of the game,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies.“Our technology brings that spatial context to remote viewers, helping them feel more present and engaged in the moment.”

This capability is particularly valuable for fans who can't attend in person, whether due to geography, scheduling, or capacity limits. From a living room thousands of miles away, a viewer can experience a match with the kind of perspective that traditionally requires a stadium seat.

“Spatial livestreaming captures the energy and pacing of live events in a way that standard video can't,” Douglas added.“We're giving fans the chance to be part of the environment, not just watch it.”

The technology also holds potential for broadcasters, commentators, and analysts who need to study plays, formations, and movement patterns in more detail. By preserving the 3D structure of live moments, OPIC's streams create opportunities for deeper insight and interaction.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, specializing in real-time immersive media that captures depth, motion, and spatial context. Serving industries from sports and travel to education, music, and fashion, OPIC develops tools that bring digital audiences closer to real-world experiences. Headquartered in Orlando, OPIC is committed to expanding how the world connects and engages through livestreaming.

