Kuwait Reaffirms Right To Peacefully Use Nuclear Energy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait reiterated on Monday the right of all countries to develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, as well as the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone.
This came in a speech by Counselor of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beijing, Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, during the 1st China-GCC Forum on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technology in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province in southwest China.
Al-Dakheel said that Kuwait is keen on cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to use nuclear energy effectively and safely to implement vital projects that contribute to social and economic development.
He pointed to the ongoing cooperation between Kuwait and the Agency in various fields, noting that Kuwait has submitted four national projects on the matter.
These projects, he explained, include production of genetically modified crops, groundwater management, treatment of cancer using radiation techniques, and dealing with environmental and radioactive pollution.
He pointed out that Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) is conducting advanced studies with the IAEA to discuss technical, economic, environmental, social, and political viability of adopting nuclear energy technology in water desalination, oil, and industry.
Al-Dakheel said that although Kuwait has yet to officially adopt a nuclear program for power generation, these studies are meant to keep pace with technological developments that the state might have use for in the future.
He pointed out that these studies include an examination of possibly adopting nuclear energy and integrating it into the power generation system in Kuwait. (end)
