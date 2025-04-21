National Mental Health Helpline Celebrates Milestone In Providing Specialized Support Across Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is proud to mark the 5th anniversary of the National Mental Health Helpline (NMHH). Launched in April 2020, the helpline, which currently receives over 2,000 calls per month, has become the primary access point for people seeking confidential Mental Health care and support in Qatar. The service is a lifeline for people seeking help on how to access mental health care and is very highly rated by people who have used the service.

The Helpline is a specialized mental health resource that is provided by HMC's Mental Health Service (MHS), it is staffed by a team of highly trained mental health professionals, including nurses, psychologists, psychiatrists, and allied health experts. The Helpline is open to anyone and offers rapid access to support for individuals experiencing mental health crises.

The Helpline not only offers specialized care at times of crises, but also guidance and advice on mental health services available to individuals and their families. As well as being the mainstream access service, the NMHH offers specialized support for women's mental health and substance misuse, making it a comprehensive resource for anyone facing mental health challenges.

Dr. Majid Al Abdullah, Chairman of Psychiatry, HMC, said "The National Mental Health Helpline has become a vital support line for people across Qatar, offering immediate access to care when it's needed most. We know that having access to timely support through the Helpline helps people manage their mental health early - often preventing conditions from becoming more serious."

Katja Warwick Smith – Assistant Executive Director, Clinical Service Development said;“Our service continues to achieve high satisfaction rates, with more than 90% of callers rating their experience as positive.” She went onto say,“we have worked hard to ensure callers can receive the support they need, and our team is multi-lingual and fluent in Arabic, English, Tagalog, Hindi, Urdu, and Malayalam. Easy access and communication are critical in breaking down barriers to mental health care for diverse communities.”

The National Mental Health Helpline is available by calling 16000 and selecting option 4. It offers confidential, free, and professional support for all residents of Qatar, helping to ensure a mentally healthy and supported population.