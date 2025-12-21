Video: Youtube Star Mrbeast Confirmed For Match For Hope 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: YouTube icon MrBeast and his on-screen crew member Tareq Salameh will join Team AboFlah for the Match for Hope 2026 tournament, scheduled to take place in January 2026.

In a video shared on the organisers' social media platforms, MrBeast, in his usual playful banter, announced that he and Tareq will be competing in the Match for Hope charity event, scoring goals for the team while raising funds for children who do not have to education.

Match for Hope 2026 final showdown tickets now on sale

The tournament will take place on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the iconic Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha. The Match for Hope 2026 marks the highly anticipated final showdown between Team Chunkz and Team AboFlah, with both captains returning to lead their teams to glory, joined by a powerful lineup of global football icons and content creators.

This year's match will feature superstar talents including KSI, Sharky, Billy Wingrove, Danny Aarons, Angry Ginge, Harry Pinero, Amr Nassouhy, Luva de Pedreiro, Marlon, Fanum, Eden Hazard, Thierry Henry, Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior, and Diego Costa