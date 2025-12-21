War Update: 200 Clashes On Front Line, Most Active Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, as of 22:00 on December 21, 2025.

"Overall, since the beginning of this day, 200 combat engagements have taken place. Russian invaders carried out one missile strike using one missile, 17 air strikes dropping 46 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they employed 1,779 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,500 shellings of the positions of our troops and populated areas," the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two attacks by Russian invaders were recorded. The enemy carried out one air strike with three aerial bombs and conducted 95 shellings of the positions of our troops and populated areas, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Dvorichanske, and toward Izbytske, Vilcha, and Obukhivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out six offensive actions today toward Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assault actions toward the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Stavky, Novoserhiivka, Korovyi Yar, Stepove, Olhivka, Lyman, Drobyshcheve, and in the area of Zarichne. Four more engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked five times near Yampil and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted three times to advance on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Virolubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 24 combat engagements took place today. The enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 47 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Dorozhnie, Novopidhoriadne, Serhiivka, Nove Shakhove, and Novopavlivka.

On this direction, according to preliminary data, 104 occupiers were neutralized, 53 of them irreversibly. In addition, Ukrainian warriors destroyed one artillery system, 13 UAVs, significantly damaged three units of automotive equipment, and also hit seven enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Rybne, Pershotravneve, and toward the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Rodynske, Sukhetske, and Ivanivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, the aggressor attempted 11 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled five attacks in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, and toward Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces neutralized 75 of the 97 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine