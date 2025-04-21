RTX's Collins Aerospace Enhances Capabilities To Speed Marine Corps Decision-Making In Battle

Integration of military and commercial sensor data delivered real-time, secure situational awareness, enabling faster decision-making and improved operational effectiveness

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, successfully demonstrated new technology that helps the military gather and use information from a wider range of sources at Project Convergence Capstone 5, a large-scale military exercise. By integrating data from multiple sources into one place, Collins delivered real-time situational awareness to Marines during the exercise. Collins has been working with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL) on a multi-year plan to develop and test these advanced capabilities in exercises with active military units.

Collins combined data from a range of sources, including military and commercial sensors, to give Marines a clearer and more complete view of the battlefield. This information was sent to the Landing Force Operations Center -a command center used for coordinating amphibious landings.

"Battlefield operations can be extremely dynamic, requiring rapid adaptation and flexibility," said Elaine Bitonti, vice president and general manager for the Connected Battlespace & Emerging Capabilities at Collins Aerospace. "At PCC5, Collins integrated ship and airborne platforms to provide Marine Corps commanders with the clear, secure data needed to make decisions quickly."

By combining information from both government and commercial sensors, Collins Aerospace helps military leaders make faster decisions while making it harder for adversaries to track and target U.S. forces. This improves the safety and effectiveness of military operations.

Collins participates in technology demonstrations to advance readiness for fielding new solutions to collect, aggregate, process, and share data to help joint force commanders act quickly and decisively with weapons or force maneuvers. Developing secure and resilient communications across land, air, and sea domains ensures mission-critical information reaches those who need it most, when they need it.

