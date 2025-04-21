403
New Wave of Assaults Target Prisons in France
(MENAFN) A new wave of assaults hit French correctional facilities overnight, Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Monday, cautioning that these actions are aimed at challenging government authority.
He confirmed via X that both prison staff and detention centers were once more the focus of these attacks, though no one was hurt.
“These acts constitute intimidation against the Republic at a time when we are restoring authority and order to our prisons,” he wrote. “This is a difficult but essential moment for the state and its agents.”
Darmanin conveyed his trust in security forces to identify those responsible and “put an end to this unrest as soon as possible.”
Just last week, several prisons across France experienced roughly a dozen coordinated attacks.
These included incidents of arson and automatic gunfire, leading to a countrywide investigation.
Darmanin had earlier labeled the violence as “acts of terror,” asserting that the government would stand firm against such threats.
On Thursday, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau suggested that “narco scum” could be responsible, although he didn’t dismiss the possibility of involvement by far-left groups or foreign entities.
Both Darmanin and Retailleau are working on legislation to strengthen drug-related investigations and intend to introduce maximum-security prisons for major drug offenders to stop them from managing illegal operations from inside prison walls.
