Spartannash Welcomes Jay Mahabir As Vice President, Retail Operations
Mahabir previously served as Market Director for Meijer, where he led the two highest-volume markets in Michigan. He also served in store leadership roles at Lowe's and Target, where he earned recognition for his Associate retention and engagement rates, customer service scores, shrink initiatives and operational excellence.
SpartanNash has been steadily growing its retail presence, with 2024 acquisitions of Metcalfe's® Market , Fresh Encounter Inc. and Markham Enterprises Inc.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN ) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash .
