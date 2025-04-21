AP Bioscience To Present New Preclinical Data At American Association Of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming cancer therapy through innovative bispecific antibodies, today announced that it will present a preclinical abstract in a poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Association Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL, April 25- 30, 2025.

The data will showcase the potential of AP402, a first-in-class, next generation T cell engager targeting CD137 and p95HER2 in in-vivo and in vitro studies. AP402 recently received IND clearance to begin clinical trials in Australia this past February.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: AP402, a bispecific antibody targets p95HER2 and CD137, shows a potent antitumor activity

Poster Number: 6016

Presenter: Dr. Po-Lin Huang, Associate Director, Antibody Discovery

Session: Clinical Research, Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies 2

Location: Poster Section 35

Date and Time : 4/29/2025 2:00 – 5:00 PM

The poster will be made available on the AP Bioscience website following the session.

About AP402

AP402 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody originated and developed by AP Biosciences to target p95HER2, a truncated variant of HER2 that is expressed in 30-40% of treatment-resistant HER2-positive cancers. AP402 combines p95HER2 binding with a CD137 activation domain to enable target-dependent T-cell activation exclusively within the tumor microenvironment. This design facilitates clustering of HER2 variants to effectively trigger CD137-mediated T-cell activation, while minimizing potential toxicity related to systemic cytokine release. The binding domains for p95HER2 and CD137 are designed to enhance bridging between HER2 variant-expressing cancer cells and CD137-expressing T-cells, ensuring efficient immune cell recruitment without spatial hindrance. This novel mechanism has positioned AP402 as a promising therapeutic approach to addressing tumors that have developed resistance to traditional anti-HER2 therapies, offering potential new hope for patients with refractory/recurrent cancers.

About AP Biosciences

AP Biosciences is a Taiwan-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative antibody-based therapies for cancer and other diseases. Applying its proprietary Omni-Mab and T-cube platforms, AP Biosciences is pioneering next generation bispecific antibodies that activate the immune system precisely where it's needed, for both established and treatment-resistant cancers.

AP Biosciences Contact

Spike Lo

AP Biosciences

...

+886-2-2653-2886

Media Contact

Jason Braco, PhD

LifeSci Communications

...

(908)-432-4243