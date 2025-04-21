403
Palestinian Christians Experience Extinction Amid Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) A pastor from Palestine has raised the alarm, cautioning that the Christian community in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip may be nearing extinction due to the unrelenting violence by Israeli forces.
In an interview with a news agency, Rev. Munther Isaac, who leads the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem and Beit Sahour in the southern part of the West Bank, expressed deep sorrow: "For the second year in a row, we celebrate Easter in the shadow of genocide against the people of Gaza."
He painted a bleak picture of continued hardship, stating that "Palestine is still walking the path of sorrow," trapped under Israeli blockade and enduring apartheid-style practices.
He emphasized that "The same violence that killed Christ still exists in our land today."
He went on to describe how Palestinians in Gaza, including the Christian minority, cling to hope amid extreme suffering. They commemorate Easter while longing for an end to war, praying that "light will triumph over darkness, and truth over falsehood."
Despite enduring severe deprivation—with little access to essentials like food and medicine—and facing a crippling Israeli blockade, they remain steadfast. The fear of being forcibly removed from Gaza also looms large over them, further exacerbating their distress.
For the second Easter in a row, Palestinian Christians observed the holiday without the usual spirit of celebration, as Israeli military actions in Gaza and the West Bank extended into their 19th month.
In Gaza, a small group of Christians gathered at the ancient Saint Porphyrius Church, the site of a devastating bombing on October 19, 2023, by Israeli forces.
The attack claimed the lives of 18 civilians who had sought safety within the church walls.
In the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, the mood was equally somber.
Religious gatherings during Easter were subdued, with Israeli authorities enforcing severe restrictions that barred many Christians from accessing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of Christianity's holiest locations.
