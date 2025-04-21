403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives FM, Newly Appointed Ambassadors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Monday the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya along five newly appointed ambassadors.
The envoys included Ambassador Bosnia and Herzegovina Saleh Al-Bannai, Ambassador to Indonesia Khaled Al-Yassin, Ambassador to Sweden Mohammad Hayati, Ambassador to Armenia Mohammad Al-Arefan and Ambassador to the Philippines Meshari Al-Nibari.
Senior state officials were present during the reception. (end)
