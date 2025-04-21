Infertility Diagnostics Devices Patent Landscape Report 2024-2032: U.S. Leads Global Patent Filings In Infertility Diagnostics Devices With Over 700 Patents
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market Overview
4 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market Segmentation
4.1 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market (2017-2032) By Product Type
4.1.1 Market Overview
4.1.2 Imaging Systems
4.1.2.1 Ultrasound
4.1.2.2 MRI Systems
4.1.2.3 Others
4.1.3 Ovulation Prediction Kits
4.1.4 Sperm Analysis Systems
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market (2017-2032) by Test Type
4.2.1 Market Overview
4.2.2 Female Infertility Testing
4.2.2.1 Ovarian Reserve Testing
4.2.2.2 Hormonal Level Testing
4.2.2.3 Tubal Patency Test
4.2.2.4 Others
4.2.3 Male Infertility Testing
4.2.3.1 Semen Analysis
4.2.3.2 DNA Fragmentation
4.2.3.3 Other Sperm Function Test
4.3 Others Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market (2017-2032) by Gender
4.3.1 Market Overview
4.3.2 Male
4.3.3 Female
4.4 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market (2017-2032) by End User
4.4.1 Market Overview
4.4.2 Hospitals
4.4.3 Fertility Clinics
4.4.4 Others
5 Global Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.4 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
6 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Patent Landscape Analysis
6.1 Patent Distribution by Publication Year
6.2 Patent Distribution by Application Year
6.3 Patent Distribution by Priority Year
6.4 Analysis by Type of Patent
6.5 Analysis by Legal Status
6.6 Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction
6.7 Analysis by Patent Age
6.8 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes
6.9 Average Time to Publish a Patent
6.10 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic and Non-Academic)
6.11 Analysis by Top Applicants
6.12 Analysis by Top Inventors
7 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Patent Analysis by Technology
7.1 Total Patents by Top Technologies
7.2 Time Evolution of Patents by Technology
7.3 Emerging Technologies
7.4 Patent Segmentation, By Product Type
7.5 Patent Segmentation, By Test Type
8 Patent Valuation Analysis
9 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device - Top 10 Players Patent Analysis
9.1 Top 10 Entities by Number of Patents
9.2 Analysis by Publication Year
9.3 Analysis by Application Year
9.4 Analysis by Priority Year
9.5 Analysis by Type of Patent
9.6 Analysis by Jurisdiction
9.7 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes
9.8 Analysis by Source of Innovation
9.9 Analysis by Forward and Backward Citations
9.10 Analysis by Legal Status
9.11 Analysis by Patent Age
9.12 Analysis by Key Inventors
9.13 Entity Dynamics
10 Patent Profile of Key Players
10.1 Genentech Inc
10.2 Abbott Lab
10.3 CooperSurgical, Inc
10.4 Vitrolife AB
10.5 Intin Inc
11 Future Trends
12 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Landscape (Additional Insight)*
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment