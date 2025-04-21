Infertility Diagnostics Devices Patent Landscape Report 2024-2032: U.S. Leads Global Patent Filings In Infertility Diagnostics Devices With Over 700 Patents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key drivers include innovations in imaging systems, ovulation kits, and sperm analysis, enhancing patent activity. Major players like Genentech Inc. and Abbott Lab dominate this landscape. The U.S. leads with over 700 patents, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The report offers insights into competitive strategies and technological advancements in infertility diagnostics devices. Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infertility Diagnostics Devices Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The infertility diagnostics devices market, valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2023, is set to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2032, reaching USD 2.52 billion. This growth is driven by advancements in patent filings, particularly in imaging systems, ovulation kits, and sperm analysis techniques. Patent Landscape Report Coverage The infertility diagnostics devices patent report offers an in-depth look at the competitive landscape, focusing on technological advancements and intellectual property strategies of major players. It highlights significant patents and emerging trends, offering insights into the industry's future development and aiding stakeholders in navigating this complex field effectively. Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Patent Outlook

Significant advancements in imaging systems, ovulation kits, and sperm analysis drive patent activity.

Genentech Inc. and Abbott Lab lead the field with extensive patent portfolios and ongoing innovations. The US tops patent filings with over 700, thanks to robust R&D infrastructure. Europe follows with 550, and Asia-Pacific with 500 patents, both showing dynamic advances. Infertility Diagnostics Device Patent Segmentation Analysis This analysis categorizes patents by product type, test type, gender, and end user. Imaging systems, particularly ultrasound and MRI, dominate the segment due to their diagnostic precision. Analysis by Product Type

Imaging Systems: Includes ultrasound and MRI, leading the segment with over 400 historical patents.

Ovulation Prediction Kits Sperm Analysis Systems Analysis by Test Type

Female Infertility Testing: Leads with significant patents, focusing on ovarian reserve and hormone level testing. Male Infertility Testing: Includes semen analysis and DNA fragmentation tests. Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Patent Jurisdiction Analysis The US leads with 700 historical patents and 300 ongoing, emphasized by advanced imaging and ovulation technologies. Europe holds 550 patents, focusing on comprehensive tests, while Asia-Pacific shows rapid progress with 500 historical patents, fueled by healthcare expansion. Patent Profile of Key Companies Genentech Inc. and Abbott Lab are key players, with substantial patents and future growth projections. Other influential companies include CooperSurgical, Vitrolife AB, and Intin Inc. Key Questions Answered

How do patent strategies impact competitive advantage?

What are the implications and latest innovations in patent filings?

Why does the US lead in patent activities? What growth opportunities arise from the patent portfolios? This report offers comprehensive insights into the infertility diagnostics market's patent landscape, focusing on key trends, technological advances, and regional dynamics. It provides stakeholders with strategic information, highlighting competitive and innovation opportunities to navigate the industry successfully.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market Overview

4 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market Segmentation

4.1 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market (2017-2032) By Product Type

4.1.1 Market Overview

4.1.2 Imaging Systems

4.1.2.1 Ultrasound

4.1.2.2 MRI Systems

4.1.2.3 Others

4.1.3 Ovulation Prediction Kits

4.1.4 Sperm Analysis Systems

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market (2017-2032) by Test Type

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 Female Infertility Testing

4.2.2.1 Ovarian Reserve Testing

4.2.2.2 Hormonal Level Testing

4.2.2.3 Tubal Patency Test

4.2.2.4 Others

4.2.3 Male Infertility Testing

4.2.3.1 Semen Analysis

4.2.3.2 DNA Fragmentation

4.2.3.3 Other Sperm Function Test

4.3 Others Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market (2017-2032) by Gender

4.3.1 Market Overview

4.3.2 Male

4.3.3 Female

4.4 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Market (2017-2032) by End User

4.4.1 Market Overview

4.4.2 Hospitals

4.4.3 Fertility Clinics

4.4.4 Others

5 Global Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Patent Landscape Analysis

6.1 Patent Distribution by Publication Year

6.2 Patent Distribution by Application Year

6.3 Patent Distribution by Priority Year

6.4 Analysis by Type of Patent

6.5 Analysis by Legal Status

6.6 Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

6.7 Analysis by Patent Age

6.8 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

6.9 Average Time to Publish a Patent

6.10 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic and Non-Academic)

6.11 Analysis by Top Applicants

6.12 Analysis by Top Inventors

7 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Patent Analysis by Technology

7.1 Total Patents by Top Technologies

7.2 Time Evolution of Patents by Technology

7.3 Emerging Technologies

7.4 Patent Segmentation, By Product Type

7.5 Patent Segmentation, By Test Type

8 Patent Valuation Analysis

9 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device - Top 10 Players Patent Analysis

9.1 Top 10 Entities by Number of Patents

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Application Year

9.4 Analysis by Priority Year

9.5 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.6 Analysis by Jurisdiction

9.7 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

9.8 Analysis by Source of Innovation

9.9 Analysis by Forward and Backward Citations

9.10 Analysis by Legal Status

9.11 Analysis by Patent Age

9.12 Analysis by Key Inventors

9.13 Entity Dynamics

10 Patent Profile of Key Players

10.1 Genentech Inc

10.2 Abbott Lab

10.3 CooperSurgical, Inc

10.4 Vitrolife AB

10.5 Intin Inc

11 Future Trends

12 Global Infertility Diagnostics Device Landscape (Additional Insight)*

