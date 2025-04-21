403
Media reports China detonating non-nuclear hydrogen bomb
(MENAFN) Chinese researchers have successfully tested a non-nuclear hydrogen bomb that produced a sustained fireball, greatly surpassing traditional explosive devices, according to the South China Morning Post. The study, published last month in the Journal of Projectiles, Rockets, Missiles and Guidance, reveals that a team from the China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s (CSSC) 705 Research Institute developed a 2kg (4.4lbs) bomb primarily composed of magnesium hydride, using conventional explosives as a catalyst.
In a field test, the device created a fireball with temperatures exceeding 1,000°C (1,832°F), which lasted over two seconds—15 times longer than an equivalent TNT explosion. The reaction occurs when magnesium hydride rapidly releases hydrogen gas, resulting in a prolonged inferno. Unlike traditional bombs that rely on blast pressure, this device's destructive power comes from its ability to generate extreme heat.
CSSC scientist Wang Xuefeng explained that this technology allows for precise control over the intensity of the blast, making it ideal for destroying large areas with uniform damage. If fully developed, the bomb could function similarly to a thermobaric weapon, effective against defensive structures and armored vehicles.
China has recently developed a more affordable and safer method to produce magnesium hydride at scale, with a plant capable of producing 150 tons annually.
