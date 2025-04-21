Iraqi Court To Look Into Appeals On Khor Abdullah Agreement

403
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDADM, April 21 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Federal Supreme Court will look tomorrow into two separate appeals submitted by Iraqi president Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani, to render an agreement regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway between Kuwait and Baghdad as unconstitutional.
According to the court's schedule, these two sessions are the first in the two aforementioned cases and will be held without pleadings.
Last week, Iraq's President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani launched separate appeals against a Federal Supreme Court decision to render an agreement regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway between Baghdad and Kuwait as unconstitutional.
In September of 2023, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court ruled that a bilateral agreement regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway was unconstitutional, a decision Kuwait said contained "historical fallacies". (end)
