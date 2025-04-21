Qatar 2027 LOC, QBF And Qatari Diar Sign Deal To Host Lusail 3X3

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, and the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) have signed a cooperation agreement with Qatari Diar, to host the Lusail 3x3 Challenger on May 2–3 at Lusail Boulevard, Al Sadd Plaza.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mohammed Saad Al-Mughaiseeb, QBF President of the Qatar Basketball Federation and Director General of the LOC for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 and Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer of Qatari Diar.

The Lusail 3x3 Challenger is an internationally recognised basketball competition that will bring together some of the world's top 3x3 teams for an exciting showdown in the heart of Qatar.

The tournament will feature the participation of 16 teams representing 11 countries from across the globe, including; Toulouse (France), Liman and Partizan (Serbia), Carolina (Puerto Rico), NY Harlem (USA), Lugano (Switzerland), Kandava (Latvia), Kaunas (Lithuania), Marbella (Spain), Kigali (Rwanda), Nishinomiya (Japan), in addition to five teams from Qatar: Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Gharafa, and Al Khor.

The Lusail 3x3 Challenger will also serve as a key milestone in the Road to 2027, promoting community engagement, youth participation, and international awareness for basketball in the lead-up to the World Cup.

This agreement represents a strategic step in engaging new audiences and building momentum toward the World Cup.

With the backdrop of Lusail's vibrant cityscape and Qatari Diar's cutting-edge development, the tournament promises to deliver both world-class competition and memorable fan experiences.

Al-Mughaiseeb, said:”Hosting the Lusail 3x3 Challenger marks an exciting chapter in our journey toward the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027. This event reflects our commitment to bringing basketball closer to the community through high-energy, globally recognized competitions. We are proud to work with Qatari Diar and the FIBA to deliver world-class 3x3 action to Lusail, offering fans a dynamic sporting experience while showcasing Qatar's growing role in global basketball development.”