Flat Steel Market Share, Demand, Flat Steel Market Growth, Flat Steel Market Analysis, Flat Steel Market Scope, Flat Steel Market Forecast, Flat Steel Market 2025

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global flat steel market covers manufacturing and exchanging steel materials processed into flat formats such as coils, plates, and sheets. These materials are essential across various sectors, including construction, automotive, shipbuilding, and appliances. Flat steel comprises hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and coated varieties, each designed to meet particular mechanical features and end-use purposes.

The global demand for flat steel is propelled by infrastructure projects, urban expansion, and car production, particularly in developing nations. The material's strength, flexibility, and adaptability to welding, coating, and shaping support its utility in building frameworks, machinery, and appliances. Modern market sustainability measures involve more significant use of recycling and improvements in energy use during production. Additionally, the growing interest in strong yet lightweight materials drives technological advances in flat steel. Environmental policies also push producers to pursue greener steel-making methods, reshaping how companies compete globally.

Market Dynamics Increasing infrastructure development drives market growth

Rising urban populations and higher public spending on infrastructure are driving strong demand for flat steel. This material is used extensively in infrastructure projects, including bridges, towers, industrial structures, transport systems, and pipelines. Its fabrication ease, versatility, and durability make it a preferred option for infrastructure use. Government-backed mega projects such as China's Belt and Road Initiative, India's National Infrastructure Pipeline, and smart city programs are set to push demand significantly over the coming years.



In February 2024, JSW Group revealed a US$ 7.8 billion investment for a steel facility in Odisha, India, with a 13.2 million ton capacity and job creation potential for over 30,000 individuals. JSW Steel also partnered with JFE Steel in a US$ 661.9 million joint venture to build a steel plant in Karnataka targeting high-quality automotive steel production.

Infrastructure development in emerging markets

The strongest opportunity for flat steel lies in fast-developing infrastructure projects throughout Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. These regions are undergoing demographic growth, urbanization, and industrialization, increasing the need for railways, roads, power grids, and housing. Flat steel remains vital due to its strength, resilience, and design adaptability.

Public-private initiatives and significant stimulus investments are pouring capital into infrastructure expansion. For example, smart cities in India, African energy programs, and transport corridors in Latin America are accelerating the demand for flat steel machinery and construction.

A December 2024 Global Energy Monitor (GEM) report notes that India's proposed growth in coal-based steelmaking could jeopardize its 2070 net-zero target, potentially adding 680 million metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions.

This highlights the importance of sustainable steel practices in emerging infrastructure markets.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global flat steel industry, making up over 55% of the total market in 2024, and is expected to lead going forward. Its strong industrial framework, high steel output, large-scale urban expansion, and sizable infrastructure investments support this position.

China is the world's largest steel producer and user, driving demand through initiatives like smart cities, high-speed rail, and expressways. India's National Infrastructure Pipeline and Southeast Asia's manufacturing rise also contribute heavily to the region's market share.

In addition to construction, the region's strong automotive and electronics sectors add to the demand for premium flat steel. Japan and South Korea, with their advanced steel needs and strong export markets, also help sustain growth in this sector.

Key Highlights



The global flat steel market size was valued at USD 635 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise from USD 659.13 billion in 2025 to USD 922.03 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Product, the market is bifurcated into Sheets & Coils, and Plates. Plates segment holds the largest market share.

By Process, the market is bifurcated into Basic Oxygen Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace. Basic Oxygen Furnace protocol holds the largest market share.

By end use, the market is bifurcated into Building & Construction, Automotive & Aerospace, Railways & Highway, and Others. Building & Construction segment holds the largest market share. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

ArcelorMittalBaosteel GroupEzz SteelHBIS GroupJFE Steel CorporationNIPPON STEEL CORPORATIONNUCOROutokumpuPOSCOTata Steel LimitedThyssenKrupp AGUnited States Steel CorporationVoestalpine Group Recent Developments

In October 2024, JFE Steel Corporation and JSW Steel Limited (JSW) announced that they had reached an agreement with ThyssenKrupp AG to acquire 100% shares in ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel India Private Limited (Hereinafter, the Acquisition), an Indian manufacturer and supplier of electrical steel sheets, through their joint venture JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited, and have concluded a share purchase agreement

Segmentation

By ProductSheets & CoilsPlatesBy ProcessBasic Oxygen FurnaceElectric Arc FurnaceBy End-useBuilding & ConstructionAutomotive & AerospaceRailways & HighwayOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa