ACLU Sues Trump Administration for Unlawful Revocation of Visas
(MENAFN) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has initiated a class-action lawsuit in federal court against the Trump administration, accusing the government of illegally revoking the legal status of hundreds of international students across the United States.
Based on a report by the media on Saturday, ACLU lawyers stated, "The consequences of Defendants’ unilateral and unlawful termination are dire."
The lawsuit, filed by various ACLU affiliates, asserts that the affected students—many of whom are in the midst of their academic programs—had their F-1 visas revoked without any due process.
This sudden action has left the students vulnerable to deportation and has jeopardized their academic progress.
The ACLU emphasized, "Plaintiffs and the class face immigration detention and deportation… severe financial and academic hardship… (and) are not able to obtain their degrees and work pursuant to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program."
Since the end of last month, approximately 1,100 students from over 170 universities have been impacted by this issue.
The cases involve a range of students, including protestors opposing Israel’s actions in Gaza, as well as individuals with past criminal histories.
The ACLU pointed out that "Defendants’ unilateral and unlawful terminations have severely disrupted the educational opportunities of students … simply trying to obtain, often at considerable expense, an education in the US while following all the rules."
