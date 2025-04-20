403
Defense minister assures Israeli Army will stay indefinitely in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday that Israeli troops will remain indefinitely in the security zones they have established in Gaza, as well as in similar zones in Lebanon and Syria. The decision comes as Israel maintains that these buffer zones are essential for the protection of its communities and to prevent future attacks by militant groups.
In Gaza, the Israeli military has set up corridors to separate areas controlled by Hamas. Israel has also refused to pull out of some parts of Lebanon after a truce with Hezbollah last year and has seized a buffer zone in southern Syria following the ousting of former Syrian President Bashar Assad. Katz emphasized that, unlike in the past, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will not evacuate areas that have been cleared but will stay as a buffer to protect Israeli communities.
The IDF has taken control of more than half of Gaza in a renewed offensive, which resumed after a ceasefire collapsed and hostage negotiations stalled. Israeli airstrikes are intensifying pressure on Hamas to release the hostages taken during the October 7, 2023 attack. Katz also stated that Israel will block all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, claiming that it serves as a pressure tool to prevent Hamas from using aid to manipulate the population.
This position could complicate ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. The presence of Israeli forces in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria is viewed by Palestinians, Lebanon, and Syria as an occupation that violates international law. Palestinian health officials reported that Israeli airstrikes killed 22 people in Gaza on Wednesday, including a baby. Over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel's military operations began.
Hamas has stated it will not release the remaining hostages without a permanent ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. The Israeli government reports that 59 hostages remain in Gaza, with 24 believed to be alive. Some families of the hostages accuse Israel of prioritizing territorial control over their loved ones’ release.
