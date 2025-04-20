403
Qatar says ‘crises must be solved at negotiating table and not on battlefield’
(MENAFN) Qatar continues to push for peaceful solutions to global conflicts, including the ongoing Ukraine crisis, according to a statement from Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari. In an interview with RT, Al-Ansari emphasized that Doha supports efforts to end the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and is ready to contribute further to the peace process.
Ahead of a visit to Moscow by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Al-Ansari reiterated Qatar's longstanding position that all crises should be resolved through negotiations rather than through warfare. He highlighted recent diplomatic efforts in the Gulf, including talks hosted by Saudi Arabia, which aim to find peaceful resolutions to the Ukraine conflict.
Al-Ansari expressed Qatar's readiness to act as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict, building on its past role in reuniting children evacuated from war zones and contributing to the Black Sea grain deal, which allowed for food exports earlier in the conflict. He affirmed Qatar’s desire to play a more active role in facilitating dialogue and seeking a peaceful resolution.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the situation in Ukraine will be discussed during the upcoming meeting between Al Thani and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Peskov also noted that the two leaders would discuss expanding cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, and logistics, with hopes for further mutually beneficial partnerships.
